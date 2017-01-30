Soreide Charolais Ranch Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Location: At the ranch, Bowman, N.D.

Date: Jan. 27, 2017

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

56 Charolais yearling bulls – $3519

It was another blistering day in western North Dakota for the Soreide Charolais Ranch Bull Sale. The bulls may have the right camouflage to blend into the surrounding snow piles but they had so much muscle packed on, you’d take a second look.

That’s right, there wasn’t any hiding the length, depth, and overall outstanding confirmation on the bulls. They also had a disposition that matched the looks and all of this drew a full crowd with several repeat buyers. Colonel Scott Weishaar kept up the pace and the price as we trotted on throughout the day, here is the very top:

Lot 6138, SCR SIR Gridmaker 6138P, topped the sale at $7,000 bought by Austin Krinke of Scranton, N.D. He’s a son of HC Grid Maker 3211 that was born March 21, 2016 at 95 pounds and was 797 pounds on his 205 day wt. His EPDs include BW -2.1, WW 31, YW 53, and Milk 12.

Richard Schaeffer of Plevna, Montana, purchased Lot 6127, SCR SIR Superman 6127P, for $6,000. This son of SCC Superman 61Z PLD was born March 19, 2016 at 100 pounds and was a whopping 852 pounds on his 205 day weight. His EPDs are BW 2.4, WW 55, YW 90, and Milk 10.

$5,750 bought Lot 6145, SCR SIR Stash 6145 PLD, for the Mosser Ranch of Beach, ND. He was born 3/22/16 at 85 pounds and was 747 pounds on his 205 wt. He’s a son of SCR SIR Stash 206 PLD with EPDs of BW -0.3, WW 30, YW 48, and Milk 9.

$5,250 won the bid for Lance Hourigan of Thunderhawk, S.D., on Lot 616, SCR SIR Stash 616 PLD. His EPDs include BW -2.2, WW 39, YW 65, and Milk 10. He was born MArch 2, 1016 at 65 pounds and was 796 pounds on his 205 wt. His sired by SCR SIR Stash 206 PLD.

Reder Ranch of Prairie City, SD got their pick for $5,250 on Lot 680, SCR SIR Superman 680 PLD. SCC Superman 61Z PLD is his sire and he was born March 12, 2016, at 95 pounds with a 788 pounds 205 wt. His EPDs include BW 1.4, WW 46, YW 78, and Milk 9.

Wayne Kling from Lemmon, S.D., also got his top pick for $5,250 in Lot 693, SCR SIR Impressive 693. He was born Marh 15, 16 at 90 pounds and was 703 pounds at his 205 wt. His EPDs is BW -0.2, WW 30, YW 56, and Milk 8 and his sire is SCC PV731 56Y PLD.

Lot 6169, SCR SIR PRO 6169 PLD, also sold for $5,250 to the Mosser Ranch of Beach, ND. He was born 3/27/16 at 85 pounds and was 733 pounds on his 205 wt. His EPDs are BW 0.9, WW 42, YW 67, and Milk 10 and his sire is SCC PRO 38X PLD.