Lewis Bros. Angus 37th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 17, 2017, St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

9 Fall Angus bulls – $4,372

71 Yearling Angus bulls – $6,239

It's always a pleasure to attend the Annual Lewis Bros. Production Sale. Not just because it's at St. Onge Livestock but also because the cattle represent the Angus breed in a remarkable fashion. It's really great to see a program that has raised the sire to all of their high selling bulls. That consistency in any operation is proof to all that what they're doing is a success! These bulls are long, stout, deep-bodied, made beef bulls that are meant to pack on pounds through efficiency. In a market like we have today people are getting paid for pounds and these genetics will get the job done. Hats off to all involved especially Colonel Doug Dietterle for running a snappy auction. Here's the top end:

Lot 1, DL Sonic 86, topped the day at $52,500 headed to DeForest, WI with ABS Global. He is sired by DL Sonic 444 and was born 1/3/16 at 70 pounds and was 862 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW -1.1, WW 83, YW 142, and Milk 27.

$20,000 was the price of Lot 15, DL Grandview 576, for Mangen Angus of Broadus, Montana. This DL Final Grandview 53 son posted EPDs of BW 1.0, WW 72, YW 122, and Milk 28. He was born 1/10/16 at 80 pounds and was 867 pounds on his Adj. 205.

Bruce Jenson of Owanka, SD bought Lot 19, DL Grandview 636, for $11,000. He is sired by DL Final Grandview 53 and was born 1/11/16 at 84 pounds and 926 pounds on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 0.1, WW 81, YW 136, and Milk 27.

Irving Jordan of Faith, SD bought Lot 17, DL Grandview 646, for $10,500. He is sired by, you guessed it, DL Final Grandview 53 and scored EPDs of BW 0.4, WW 84, YW 134, and Milk 25. He was born 1/11/16 at 72 pounds and was 888 pounds on his Adj. 205.

$10,500 also bought Lot 14, DL Grandview 466, for Fred Wilson of Newcastle, WY. DL Final Grandview 53 is his daddy and he was born 1/9/16 at 80 pounds His Adj. 205 is 724 pounds and his EPDs are BW 0.2, WW 62, YW 121, and Milk 24.