Gant Angus and Polled Hereford Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 27, 2017

Location: at the Ranch, Geddes, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

17 Two-year-old Polled Hereford bulls – $3,617

25 Two-year-old Angus bulls – $3,466

This is the only sale report written in which the word 'Gant' is used as a noun and not an adjective. Gant Angus and Polled Herefords hosted their production sale in their new sale facility at the ranch near Geddes, SD. The bulls were in Gant condition, they were big, stout, rugged two-year-old bulls that were ready to go out and get to work. With the Gant program all the bulls are fed a high roughage ration, they're born a little later, and brought along slowly to ensure that highly sought after longevity. The sale was postponed a few days due to weather but no matter what day they chose I'm positive that this loyal customer base would have came. The repeat buyers prove that these bulls are what they say they are…herd improvers. Colonel Chisum Peterson kept them straight all day and reported are the top end:

Lot 10, Gant Rebellion 358C, topped the day at $7,000 for Dennis Beckman of White Lake, SD. He's a Polled Hereford bull that is sired by Bar JZ Rebellion 474X and he was born 4/4/15 at 89 pounds. This bull was weaned off at 630 pounds and scored EPDs of BW 2.4, WW 47, YW 77, and Milk 23.

Glen Gerlach of Dimock, SD bought Lot 3, Gant Target 407C, for $5,000. This Polled Hereford bull is out of R On Target 5523 and he posted EPDs of BW 3.5, WW 63, YW 102, and Milk 23. He was born 4/5/15 at 93 pounds and was weaned at 550 pounds.

$5,000 was the purchase price of Lot 22, Gant Revolution 353C, for Joel Walter of Woonsocket, SD. This Polled Hereford son of MSU TCF Revolution 4R weaned off at 640 pounds. He was born 4/5/15 at 90 pounds and has EPDs of BW 2.8, WW 62, YW 97, and Milk 24.

Lot 46, Gant Consensus 535, was sold for $4,750 to Robertson Stock Farm of Wagner, SD. He's a son of Styles Consensus P21 and was born 4/7/17 at 84 pounds and was 630 pounds at weaning. This Angus bull's EPDs include BW 2.8, WW 50, YW 96, and Milk 24.

Bob Anderson of Winner, SD bought Lot 52, Gant Consensus 529, for $4,750. Styles Consensus P21 is this Angus Bull's sire all while his EPDs are BW 1.8, WW 60, YW 108, and Milk 22. He was born 3/27/15 at 89 pounds and was 610 pounds at weaning.