Barenthsen-Bullinger ‘Red Angus Factory of the North’ 18th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 15, 2017 at the Ranch near Powers Lake, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

83 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $3,997

10 Bred heifers – $2,550

10 Open heifers – $1,630

15 Commercial heifers – $1,400

Well it was a beautiful day up north at the Red Angus Factory headquarters in Powers Lake, North Dakota. The Barenthsen-Bullinger families have put in a lot of time and effort to create this 'factory' that turns out some of the best Red Angus bulls in the business. The factory isn't made up of just any ole cow. There is an ongoing evaluation of disposition, udder, feet, calving ease, and longevity that is the requirement for all employed cows. That process shows up in the product because the bulls were as deep bodied and wide back as you'll find anywhere. I like that the bulls are raised without creep feed and developed for longevity and not maximum weight gain. Buyers were packed in stands as we began and here is the cream off the top:

Lot 26, BB Pacesetter 6076, sold to Campbell Red Angus of McIntosh, SD for $10,000. Crump Pacesetter 491 is his sire and his EPDs include BW -0.6, WW 64, YW 103, and Milk 29. He was born 3/7/15 at 85 pounds and was 771 pounds on his ADJ 205.

Jason Leiseth of Arnegaard, North Dakota got his pick for $10,000 in Lot 9, BAR M New Direction 6036. He's a son of Andras New Direction R240 with EPDs of BW -1.7, WW 70, YW109, and Milk 30. He was born 3/3/16 at 75 pounds and was 724 pounds on his ADJ 205.

Gerald Kadrmas of Dodge, North Dakota took home his prize in Lot 4, BAR M Hard Drive 6023, for $9,500. He is sired by Bieber Hard Drive Y120 and was born 3/1/16 at 93 pounds and was 800 pounds on his ADJ 205. His EPDs include BW 0.2, WW 89, YW 135, and Milk 20.

Lot 35, BAR M Cowboy Kind 6100, sold for $9,500 to John Berg of Williston, North Dakota. PIE the Cowboy Kind 343 is his sire and his EPDs are BW 3.0, WW 63, YW 106, and Milk 27. He was born 3/11/16 at 95 pounds and was 717 pounds on his ADJ 205.

Glenn Jorgenson of Williston, North Dakota bought Lot 68, BB Sasquatch 6203, for $8,250. He's a Red SSS Sasquatch 150B son born 3/26/15 at 105 pounds; he scored 835 pounds on his ADJ 205. His EPDs include BW 7.5, WW 98, YW 147, and Milk 13.