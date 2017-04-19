Bieber Red Angus Ranch “Bieber Fever 12” | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 2, 2017

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Leola, SD

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Mark Hove

TSLN Reps.: Scott Dirk and Chris Effling

Average: 289 Yearling bulls – $4,675

Bieber Red Angus, one of the leading Red Angus seedstock operations in the nation held their annual "Bieber Fever 12" spring bull sale at the ranch on Mar. 2. The Bieber family has been in the Red Angus business for 50 years, their goal is to provide the most progressive genetics possible in the Red Angus breed. The traits they excel in are growth, fertility, calving ease, maternal and carcass. Not leaving out eye appeal and structural soundness. These bulls are the result of extreme culling in the cowherd and detailed sire selection.

When looking thru the major bull stud catalogs, Bieber Red Angus bulls are very well represented, a true testament to their success and dedication to the Red Angus breed.

Topping the sale was lot 8, Bieber Rou Spartacus D13, a Feb. 1, 2016 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 that had a 116 weaning ratio, 104 yearling ratio and epds of CED 6 BW -3.6 WW 82 YW 130 Milk 26. Crump Red Angus, Arvada, WY was the buyer at $25,000.

Lot 9, Bieber Spartacus D315, is a Feb. 21, 2016 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 with epds of CED 6 BW -2.3 WW 80 YW 121 Milk 22. This Black Red Angus had a weaning ratio of 124, yearling ratio of 116 and sold to Tim Kessler, Leola, SD for $18,500.

Lot 99, Bieber Hard Drive D133, a Jan. 19, 2016 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 with epds of CED 4 BW -0.5 WW 74 YW 115 Milk 16 sold to Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, SK CA for $14,000.

Lot 131, Bieber Hard Drive D176, another Jan. 2016 Bieber Hard Drive son with a weaning ratio of 113, yearling ratio of 125 and epds of CED 6 BW -2 WW 84 YW 125 Milk 17 sold to Pieper Red Angus, Hay Springs, SD for $13,000.

Dawson MacLennan, Agate, CO stepped in and purchased lots 1 and 6 at $11,000 each. Lot 1, Bieber Spartacus D282 is a Feb. 2016 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 and lot 6, Bieber Rollin Deep D292 is a Feb. 2016 son of Bieber Rollin Deep Y118. Both bulls have great performance and calving ease numbers.

Lot 11, Bieber Federation D171, a Jan. 2016 son of Bieber Federation B544 sold to Price Ranch, Deertrail, CO at $10,000. Another high ratioing bull, 122 at weaning and 115 at yearling.

Also selling at $10,000 was lot 133, Bieber Hard Drive D185, also a Jan. 2016 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 with epds of CED 7 BW -1.6 WW 79 YW 120 Milk 20. Pearl Creek Cattle Co., Cavour, SD was the buyer.

Cattle sold in to 15 states and Canada with several volume buyers taking 10 to 18 head each. The Biebers served a great lunch and the after sale steak and taco salad is definitely a must.