Booth’s Cherry Creek Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Booth’s Cherry Creek Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
March 21, 2017
Date: Feb. 9, 2017
Location: Booth's Cherry Creek Ranch, Veteran
Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Averages:
127 Fall Angus Bulls – $5,147
12 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,229
4 Fall SimAngus Bulls – $5,250
3 Fall Red Angus Bulls – $3,088
2 Fall Charolais Bulls – $2,625
Top Sellers
Lot 8 – Cherry Crk Payweight C232 M – Price: $16,500 DOB: 9/6/15 Sire: Basin Payweight 1682 Dam's Sire: Shipwheel Chinook EPDs: BW: -0.1, WW: +67, YW: +121 and Milk: +30 Buyer: Dyer Ranch, Crawford, Neb.
Lot 2 – Cherry Crk Absolute C72 S – Price: $8,000 DOB: 8/16/15 Sire: K C F Bennett Absolute Dam's Sire: Haynes Upward 307R 032 EPDs: BW: -0.9, WW: +55 YW: +100 and Milk: +28 Buyer: Cobb Ranch, Savery
Lot 46- CherryCrk Payweight C188 Sim – Price: $8,000 DOB: 9/3/15 Sire: Basin Payweight 1682 Dam's Sire: Ranch Hand EPDs: BW: -1.2, WW: +69, YW: +113.6 and Milk: +22.3 Buyer: Harms Ranch, Pine Bluffs
Lot 3 – Cherry Crk Absolute C136 S – Price: $7,750 DOB: 8/26/15 Sire: K C F Bennett Absolute Dam's Sire: Styles Upgrade J59 EPDs: BW: -0.1, WW: +62, YW: +112 and Milk: +27 Buyer: Tim Vanraay, Potter, Neb.
Lot 42 – Cherry Crk Trooper C205 M – Price: $7,500 DOB: 9/4/15 Sire: Connealy Trooper 3682 Dam's Sire: SydFen DOC 9017 EPDs: BW: +0.6, WW: +57, YW: +95 and Milk: +19 Buyer: Walking X Cattle, Wood Lake, Neb.