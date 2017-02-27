Brenner Angus Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 24, 2017

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

32 Red Angus bulls – $3,357

34 Angus bulls – $3,035

The mornings have been a bit chilly in this part of the country and sale day was no different for Brenner Angus. But, it was a good thing the ground froze so that the Brenner family could get their bulls hauled out away from home and to Kist Livestock for their Annual Production Sale. Brenners are family that knows what ranching is all about and these bulls are developed with their neighbors and ranchers alike in mind. The bulls offered are made to hold up and do their job all while being backed by genetics that will turn out anything from feeder calves to replacement heifers. They're not a talkative bunch but the bulls speak for themselves and reported here is the top end:

Lot 3, TBS Justice 6331, sold to Joe Copland of Hazel, S.D., for $6,750. He's a son of Fritz Justice 8013 that was born March 26, 2016 at 84 pounds and was 815 pounds on his ADJ WW. His EPDs include BW -1.0, WW 87, YW 137, and Milk 22.

Claude Olson of Selby, S.D., bought Lot 1, TBS Epic Rocket 6381, for $6,000. His sire is Beckton Epic R397 K and this bull posted EPDs of BW 0.3, WW 74, YW 120, and Milk 21. He was born March 22, 2016 at 86 pounds and was 787 pounds on his ADJ WW.

Larry Hulm came up from Glad Valley, S.D., to buy Lot 62, SMB Pony Express 6714, for $6,000. He is a black bull that is sired by Ellingson Pony Express 4016 and he posted EPDs of BW 1.9, WW 54, YW 88, and Milk 28. He was born March 19, 2016 at 85 pounds and was 688 pounds on his ADJ WW.

Lot 12, TBS Cody 6327, was sold to Leo Villhauer of Leola, S.D., for $5,250. Forster Cody A139 is his sire; he was born April 12, 2016 at 75 pounds and was 730 pounds on his ADJ WW. His EPDs include BW-2.4, WW 67, YW 107, and Milk 23.

Larry Hulm proved lightning can strike twice by buying another high seller in Lot 36, TBS Redemption 6340, for $5,250. He is sired by the great Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 (glad I only had to type that once) and was born April 7, 2016 at 68 pounds and was 755 pounds on his ADJ WW. His EPDs are BW -2.2, WW 60, YW 104, and Milk 23.