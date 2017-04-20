Bush Angus 43rd Annual Focus on Performance Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 25, 2017

Location: Sale held at the farm, near Britton, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

58 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,819

26 Open Heifers – $2,784

10 Bred Females – $2,970

Jim and Carol, Scott and Jo Bush and family hosted a standing room only crowd of buyers for their 43rd Annual "Focus on Performance" Production sale. This isn't huge sale on numbers but the quality is solid throughout the entire sale offering.

This is a program dedicated and committed to producing genetics required to advance your cowherd and the end product, beef on the plate. And profit in your pocket.

Topping the sale was lot 10, Bushs Date Nite 62, a Feb. 2016 son of Mogck in Front 353 that posted epds of BW -.6 WW 57 YW 107 Milk 28 with a weaning ratio of 107 and yearling ratio of 102. The bidding war was won by Styles Angus, Brentford, South Dakota and Burns Angus, Oxford, Iowa, at $55,000.

JAK Cattle, Britton, South Dakota purchased the next top selling bull at $33,000. Lot 33, Bushs Blackjack 454 is a Mar. 2016 son of Buford Blackjack A414 with epds of BW 2.1 WW 54 YW 99 Milk 22.

Lot 38, Bushs Draft Day 670, a Jan. 2016 son of Vision Unanimous 1418 with epds of BW 1.2 WW 61 YW 107 Milk 29 sold to RK Angus, Sioux Falls, South Dakota at $19,000.

Lot 11, Bushs Center Stage 67 a Mar. 2016 son of Mogck In Front 353 with weaning ratio of 110, yearling ratio of 117 and epds of BW 2.7 WW 69 YW 116 Milk 31 sold to Tam Griepentrog, Hankinson, North Dakota, for $15,500.

Lot 2 sold to Vollmer Angus, Wing, ND for $14,000. Bushs Road Trip 42 is a Feb. 2016 son of Mogck In Front 353 with epds of BW 1.6 WW 63 YW 108 Milk 27.

Topping the bred females was lot 97, Bushs Dakota Blackbird 9415, a Mar. 2009 daughter of SAV Bismarck 5682 bred to Mogck In Front 353 due May 2017. She sold for $7,500 to Scotty James, Endeavor, Wisconsin.

In the open heifers, lot 77, Bushs Dakota Chill 6503 sold for $6,000 to Bruhn Cattle Co., Mapleton, Iowa. This Feb. 2016 daughter of Bushs Wind Chill 982 has epds of BW 2.0 WW 51 YW 90 Milk 30.

It has been several years since I have been to the Bush Angus sale and I must say it was quite a pleasure to be back in that part of the state, visit with the family and see the operation first hand again. As usual the ladies did a fantastic job on the pies and the home made honey barbeque sauce topped off the beef sandwich like no other.