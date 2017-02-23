Cedarflo Angus Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 22, 2017

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

42 Angus bulls – $3,316

It was a week full of springtime weather until it came time for the Cedarflo Angus Production Sale at Lemmon Livestock in Lemmon, SD. Year after year the weather is less than ideal, so it seems, but it doesn't bear a factor in the turn out. There were some new and repeat faces in the crowd that came to get their hands on the bulls that are as reliant as a Duracell battery. The bulls offered were backed with calving ease and performance. 21 head of commercial open heifers were offered that weighed 682 pounds and brought 1.32/ pounds. Hat's off to Jeremy and the gang as they step into big shoes; and with the same Fordahl philosophy of females first and diverse genetics I believe their feet are going to grow quickly. Reported here is the top end:

Lot 46, Cedarflo 2194 RWA 46, topped the sale at $7,000 heading to Shadehill, SD with long time buyer Boyd Ellingson. He's sired by MAR 4097 Aberdeen 2194 and was born 1/29/16 at 76 pounds and was 798 pounds on his 205 Adj. His EPDs include BW -1.6, WW 65, YW 96, and Milk 25.

Ehret Land Company of Baker, MT bought Lot 16, Cedarflo Excitement 16, for $6,750. His EPDs include BW -3.1, WW 65, YW 110, and Milk 26. He was born 1/27/16 at 55 pounds and was 786 pounds on his 205 Adj. Basin Excitement sired this bull.

Lot 1036, Cedarflo Arsenal 1036, was sold to Ehret Land Company of Baker, MT for $6,250. He was sired by Connealy Arsenal 2174 and he scored EPDs of BW -1.1, WW 57, YW 99, and Milk 30. He was born 2/24/16 at 74 pounds and was 733 pounds on his 205 Adj.

Lot 566, Cedarflo Arsenal 566, was sold to Bryan Glass of Hebron, ND at $5,750. This is a son of Connealy Arsenal 2174 that was born 2/11/16 at 89 pounds and was 713 pounds on his 205 Adj. His EPDs include BW 1.3, WW 61, YW 112, and Milk 25.

$5,500 was the cost of Lot 146, Cedarflo Comrade 146, for Doxis Inc. of Keldron, SD. He is a son of Connealy Comrade 1385 with EPDs of BW -1.4, WW 58, YW 104, and Milk 29. He was born 2/3/16 at 70 pounds and was 745 pounds on his 205 Adj.