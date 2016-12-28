Cross Diamond Cattle Co. Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Dec. 12, 2016

Location: At the Ranch, Bertrand, Neb.

Auctioneers: Jim Birdwell and Joel Birdwell

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

211 Red Angus bulls – $6,485

6 HybRED bulls – $5,833

319 Commercial bred heifers – $1,762

45 Commercial open heifers – $1,170

1 ranch broke horse – $7,000

Bright skies and warm December temperatures set the stage for the 11th Annual Cross Diamond Cattle Company sale on Dec. 12, where it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Cross Diamond crew and guest consignors welcomed buyers from 23 states.

Warm hospitality and breed-leading Red Angus cattle made for a great day in production agriculture, as cattle men and women turned out from across the nation to select genetics from the Cross Diamond program, which is based on cattle with foraging ability, structural soundness and fertility.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3 at $30,000 was CRS Diamnd Landslide 514. DOB 4/7/2015, sired by Poke NEB707 9116 1064 out of CRS Diamnd Brillance 3099 by CRS Diamnd Luster 065. He sold to Right ON Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb.

Lot 35 at $30,000 was CRS Diamnd Karat 5225. DOB: 4/26/2015, sired by LSF Drover 0308X out of CRS Diamnd Stellar 2128 by Beckton Nebula U311G. He sold to Right ON Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb.

Lot 1 at $28,000 was CRS Diamnd Landside 530. DOB 4/11/2015, sired by Poke NEBP707 9116 1064 out of CRS Diamnd Priceless 390 by CRS Diamnd Priceless 0423. He sold to Gilroy Land and Cattle, Dalton and Alliance, Neb.

Lot 6 at $20,000 was CRS Diamnd Landside 5232. DOB 4/26/2015, sired by Poke NEB707 9116 1064 out of CRS Diamnd Frankie 932 by ARO Triple Play 503. He sold to Gilroy Land and Cattle, Dalton and Alliance, Neb.

Lot 8 at $17,000 was CRS Diamnd Upright 5431. DOB: 5/20/2015, sired by Loosli Right Kind 201 out of CRS Diamnd Compass 0286 by Basin Trend setter 71S6. He sold to Terry Crawford, Lexington, Neb.

Lot 4 at $17,000 was Crs Diamnd Julian 5238. DOB: 4/27/2015, sired by Calvo Julian 23Z out of Crs Diamnd Synergy 3058 by Brown Synergy X7838. He sold to Right ON Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb.

Lot 86 at $17,000 was Crs Diamond Sovereign 550. DOB: 4/14/2015, sired by Crump Sovereign 3190 out of Crs Diamnd Karat 328 by LSF RR Drover 0308X. He sold to Swanson Ranch, Elwood, Neb.

Lot 80 at $16,250 was CRS Diamnd Foundation 5135. DOB: 4/21/2015, sired by SR Foundation out of CRS Diamnd Sunflower 1040 by Mshrsh Impressive CA U236. He sold Rethel King, Harrison, Ark.

Lot 60 at $16,000 was SR Here We Go C325, from Solid Rock Red Angus. DOB: 5/2/2015, sired by BUF CRK Nice ‘N Easy T189 out of Red Hill M045 Lydia 652 by Beckton Nebula M045. He sold to Kim and Jason Goertz, Wheatland, Wyo.

Lot 32 at $15,000 was CRS Diamnd Foundation 5143, DOB: 4/21/2015, sired by SR Foundation out of CRS Diamnd Laurel 054 by BUF CRK Medallion N328. He sold to Swanson Ranch, Elwood, Neb.

Lot 82 at $15,000 was CRS Diamnd Landside 5107. DOB: 4/20/2015, sired by Poke NEBP707 9116 1064 out of Panhandle Sandcherry 357 by BFCK Cherokee CNYN 4912. He sold to Robert Eubanks, Teague, Tex.

Volume bull buyers were LeBlanc Cattle Company, East Bernard, Tex., with 12 head; Swanson Ranch, Elwood, Neb., with 10 head and Cecil Williams, Keithville, La. with 9 head.

Volume heifer buyers were Swanson Farm and Ranch Co., Wellington, Colo. with 75 head; Randy Miller, Pierce, Colo. with 50 head and Greg Matthews, Clarksville, Tenn., with 41 head.

Bonnie Sutton, Ashby, Neb. purchased the Lot 21 bull for $7,000. The entire proceeds from the sale of this “21-Gun Salute” will go to benefit the All American Beef Battalion.

Each year, Cross Diamond conducts the Ag Youth Initiative, in which all youth between 5 and 18 can enter a drawing to win a commercial bred heifer from the sale offering. Anna Pelton, of Bertrand, Neb. was the winner of the drawing for the commercial bred heifer.