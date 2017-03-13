Deering’s Cheyenne Charolais 24th Annual Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Sale Summary

Date: March 7, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Jeff Long

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 80 Charolais bulls ave $3,308

Cheyenne Charolais is owned by Joel Deering and his family. They hosted one of their biggest crowds ever for their 24th annual sale held at Philip Livestock. Their ranch is west of Wall and south of Wasta, South Dakota.

The bulls this year were very well-grown, with excellent hair and muscle. These were quiet bulls with very nice dispositions. Many repeat buyers were on hand to bid on these quality bulls, and these buyers are some of the top commercial cattlemen in the area.

Each year, Joel Deering honors a successful rancher who has been using Cheyenne Charolais genetics, and this year was no exception. This year Joel Deering honored Grant Patterson and the Patterson Ranch of Kadoka, South Dakota, as his "Producer of the Year." Grant received a $2,000 credit to be used in this sale, or any future sale.

Cheyenne Charolais offers one of the best guarantees in the business, and many of his customers have been with him for a long time.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 20, selling to Mark Nystrom from Gettysburg, South Dakota, for $6,500. He was a son of JAB Bullet In the Gun, and out of a daughter of EC Big Wind. Born at 92 pounds, he weaned at 657 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1439 pounds. He had an average daily gain (ADG) of 4.89 pounds a day.

Longtime repeat buyer Brady Schofield, Midland, South Dakota, bought Lot 23 at $6,500. This son of WDZ Montezuma 107P was out of a Cigar 406 daughter. He was an April 12 yearling bull with a 92 pound birth weight, and a weaning weight of 678 pounds to ratio 108. He gained 5.01 pounds per day, and had a yearling weight of 1480 pounds.

Brady Schofield also selected Lot 7 at $6,000. Sired by WDZ Montezuma, he was born at 88 pounds. He weaned at 724 pounds to ratio 115. His yearling weight was 1452 pounds to ratio 126, and his ADG was 4.55 pounds a day. This was a long, deep-bodied bull with a good disposition.

The third choice for Brady Schofield was Lot 1, at $5,500. He was yet another son of WDZ Montezuma. Out of a Justice dam, he weaned at 811 pounds to ratio 129, and he had a yearling weight of 1575 pounds to ratio 137.

Lot 45 sold to Grant Patterson, Kadoka, South Dakota, for $5,250. This son of WDZ Wind 016 had gained 5.10 pounds a day, and was out of a daughter of Justice 503. He had a yearling weight of 1442 pounds to ratio 125.

This was a big day for Joel and Kandi, and their large family, as every bull that came to town found a new home.