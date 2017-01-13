Diamond Ring Sale | TSLN.com

Date:

Location: Billings Livestock Commission

Northern Livestock Video Auction held their annual Diamond Ring Sale January 9 & 10 broadcast live from Billings Livestock Commission. Over 73,000 Northern cattle were offered to a nationwide buying crowd on an active market. Northern’s next auction will be an internet auction to be held February 16. Go to http://www.northernlivestockvideo.com for complete market report and details on upcoming sales.

McDonnell Angus sold 68 head of steers weighing 860 pounds for $127 from Bowman ND

Sunlight Ranches sold 750 head of steers weighing 725 pounds for $135.50 from Wyola, Montana.

Hoferer Family Ranch Inc sold 62 head of steers weighing 775 pounds for $132 from Laurel, Montana.

Hoferer Family Ranch Inc sold 54 head of steers weighing 900 pounds for $130.50 from Laurel, Montana.

Hoferer Family Ranch Inc sold 62 head of heifers weighing 775 pounds for $125 from Laurel, Montana.

J Bar F Ranch Co sold 108 head of steers weighing 925 pounds for $129.50 from Billings, Montana.

J Bar F Ranch Co sold 73 head of heifers weighing 835 pounds for $121 from Billings, Montana.

Kraig Hathaway Ranch sold 80 head of Replacement heifers weighing 710 pounds for $143 from Denton, Montana.

Hastings Ranch Inc sold 100 head of steers weighing 500 pounds for $167 from Great Falls, Montana.

Hastings Ranch Inc sold 80 head of steers weighing 600 pounds for $146 from Great Falls, Montana.

Hastings Ranch Inc sold 110 head of heifers weighing 525 pounds for $135.50 from Great Falls, Montana.

Kostman Land Corp sold 200 head of Weaned steers weighing 520 pounds for $171.50 from Bingham, Nebraska.

Kostman Land Corp sold 110 head of Weaned heifers weighing 425 pounds for $153 from Bingham, Nebraska.

Macfarland & White sold 470 head of steers weighing 650 pounds for $139.50 from Two Dot, Montana.

Macfarland & White sold 237 head of steers weighing 720 pounds for $137.50 from Two Dot, Montana.

K & D Livestock sold 80 head of steers weighing 700 pounds for $139 from Broadus, Montana. F