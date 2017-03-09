Doll Ranch Charolais & Simmental 37th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: March 7, 2016

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

77 Charolais bulls – $4,562

48 Simmental bulls – $4,126

There was a sea of white at Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, ND for the Doll Ranch's 37th Annual Production Sale. The white was not an accumulation of snow like it's been all winter, but a wide collection Charolais bulls. These bulls had backs wide enough to pack the kids home off the bus sitting side by side. They were well muscled, long, and had good hair. To compliment their look, they had a powerful set of genetics that would pack weight on any set of feeder cattle. The Simmental bulls didn't miss a stride. They were long and muscled up dudes that were packed full of performance. One Charolais heifer was sold for $2,500 and four Simmental heifers averaged $2,938. Reported here is the top of the bulls:

Lot 23, DCR Mr Duel-Threat D112, sold to Hunter Charolais in Manitoba, Canada for $13,000. He's sired by DCR Mr Sir Handy Man and was born Feb. 15, 2016 at 97 pounds and was 964 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW 1.0, WW 41, YW 78, and Milk 13.

Lot 61, DCR Mr Ledger 200 ET, sold for $11,500 to Wilgenbush Charolais from Saskatchewan, Canada. His EPDs are BW -2.7, WW 23, YW 49, and Milk 8 and he was 75 pounds at birth on Feb. 25, 2016 and was 711 pounds on his 205. His sire is LT Ledger 0332 P.

Heitkamp Farms of Wyndmere, ND bought Lot 20, DCR Mr Deacon D102, for $10,000. WCR Sir Duke 8141 P is his sire and he was born 2/15/16 at 89 pounds and was 879 pounds on his 205. His EPDs are BW 0.9, WW 45, YW 71, and Milk 15.

$10,000 was the winning bid for Ridge Top Cattle LLC of Unionville, IA on Lot 14, DCR Mr Demolition D67. DCR Mr Sir Handy Man is his daddy and his EPDs are BW -1.2, WW 34, YW 67, and Milk 13. He was born Feb. 11, 2016 at 87 pounds and was 877 pounds on his 205.

The high selling Simmental bull was Lot 131, DCR Mr Dalton D12, for $10,500. He was sold to Kinn Simmental of Underwood, ND. His sire is ES Ridgerider YW3 and his EPDs include BW 0.8, WW 73.6, YW 105.2, and Milk 30.3. He was born Feb. 4, 2016 at 77 pounds and was 918 pounds on his 205.