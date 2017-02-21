Ellingson Angus Real-World Genetics Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 4, 2017

Location: At the Ranch, St. Anthony, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

192 Yearling Angus bulls – $8,160

23 Registered open heifers – $6,554

359 Commercial open heifers – $1,024

94 Commercial bred heifers – $1,717

It was a little chilly for my taste at the Ellingson Angus Ranch near St. Anthony, North Dakota. But things really heated up once the sale started rolling. Impressive is the word that keeps coming to mind. I think it is impressive at the amount of time the Ellingsons spend with the commercial cattlemen to see their genetics at work. It's impressive that the Ellingsons work so hard to gain knowledge of how their program can increase the bottom line from commercial to purebred herds. The bulls offered were as wide-topped, deep sided, and long bodied as any set of bulls to date and that was impressive. At last I was impressed with such great family that runs such a great program and it was a pleasure to be there. Here's the top end:

One of the very best bulls we've seen to date was Lot 6, Ellingson Remedy 6030. Once the dust had settled ST Genetics of Navasota, TX was holding the rope for $130,000. He's sired by CTS Remedy 1T01 and was born Feb. 20, 2016 at 74 pounds and was 925 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW -1.7, WW 61, YW 113, and Milk 29.

Lot 4, Ellingson Remedy 6035, rang the bell at $41,000; sold to Mohnen Angus of White Lake, South Dakota and Genex CRI of Shawano, WI. He's out of the popular sire CTS Remedy 1T01 and was born Feb. 20, 2016 at 70 pounds and was 921 pounds on his 205. He scored EPDs of BW -0.7, WW 56, YW 110, and Milk 32.

Lot 35, Ellingson Chaps 6235, was sold to Richard Angus Ranch of Belfield, ND and Arntzen Angus Ranch of Hilger, Montana for $23,000. He was born March 6, 2016 at 81 pounds and was 916 pounds on his 205. He's sired by Ellingson Chaps 4095 and put up EPDs of BW 0.6, WW 66, YW 115, and Milk 26.

Lot 1, Ellingson Drover 6034, sold to Henderson Farms of Drakesville, IA and Boettcher Angus of Spencer, Nebraska, for $21,000. He's sired by, you guessed it, CTS Remedy 1T01 and was born Feb. 20, 2016 at 76 pounds and was 877 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW -1.4, WW 52, YW 101, and Milk 23.

Lot 27, Ellingson Chaps 6081, was sold to Wright Angus of Richmond, Missouri, and Kent Brown of Rickman, TN for $20,000. His sire is Ellingson Chaps 4095, and he scored EPDs of BW 0.4, WW 66, YW 112, and Milk 23. He was born FEb. 24, 2016 at 76 pounds and was 903 pounds on his 205.