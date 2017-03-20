Evenson Angus 37th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

March 16, 2017 Lemmon Livestock Auction, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

58 yearling bulls averaged: $3,698

38 fall bulls averaged: $4,296

14 fall bred heifers averaged: $1,914

70 open heifers averaged: $1,081

It was a fine day at Lemmon Livestock in Lemmon, SD for the legendary 37th Annual Production Sale hosted by Evenson Angus. This longevity in the cattle business is attributed to the high quality livestock that the Evenson family produces. They combine their long-running pedigrees with new age genetics that make carcass data fly off the charts. The bulls offered had a smooth Angus look to them with volume that packed a punch. The heifers in the offering were a nice even set with a feminine look. I can't say much more about them that people don't already know. In 37 years of selling bulls, the whole country knows how good they are. Reported here are the top end:

Lot 629, Evenson Stetson 100X 629, was sold for $10,000 to Darwin Howes of Hettinger, ND. He's a son of Evenson Stetson 100X that was born 2/3/16 at 80lbs and was 812lbs on his Adj. WW. His EPDs include BW -0.1, WW 53, YW 99, and Milk 31.

Lot 5407, Evenson Top Cut 5407, was sold to Eric Arneson of Meadow, SD for $8,000. He's sired by Bruns Top Cut 373 and was born 8/9/15 at 68lbs and was 727lbs on his Adj. WW. His EPDs are BW -0.6, WW 53, YW 98, and Milk 29.

$7,500 was the high bid for Lot 5422, Evenson Top Cut 5422, for Wade Henderson of Lodgepole, SD. A son of Bruns Top Cut 373 here with EPDs of BW -0.4, WW 64, YW 117, and Milk 30. He was born 8/16/15 at 72lbs and was 754lbs on his Adj. WW.

Eric Arneson of Meadow, SD bought Lot 668, Evenson Top Cut 668, for $7,250. He's a son of Bruns Top Cut 373 that was born 2/17/16 at 88lbs and was 799lbs on his Adj. WW. This bull has EPDs of BW 0.8, WW 57, YW 108, and Milk 31.

Lot 689, Evenson Freedom 689, went to the Neiderman Ranch of Morristown, SD for $7,000. This Evenson Freedom 412 son posted EPDs of BW 3.3, WW 63, YW 93, and Milk 27. He was born 2/21/16 at 96lbs and was 909lbs on his Adj. WW. Wow.