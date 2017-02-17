Foos Angus 27th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 9, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: John Millar

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Rowdy Benson

31 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,008

It was a hint of spring in Belle Fourche, SD for the 27th Annual Foos Angus Production Sale. Not only did the weather attract people out of their homes but also the bulls that were offered. These bulls are extracted from a herd that concentrates on fertility, maternal traits, and cattle that convert low amounts of grass into high amounts of pounds. These bulls are made to hold up in absolutely any condition while remaining in herds for up to 6 years and beyond. The bulls represent all the qualities of low input and high output cattle; they were in green condition that secured the buyers investment to be a high return. Here’s the high sellers of the day:

Lot 1, Foos 185 Hero 226, sold to Troy and Vickie Tope of Hulett, WY for $6,750. He’s a son of Crook MT Hero 185 and was born 2/5/16 at 85 pounds and was 716 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW 0.8, WW 42, YW 57, and Milk 27.

Lot 28, Foos Rainmaker 309, was sold to Minnesela Cattle Company of Belle Fourche, SD for $5,250. He’s a FairView Rainmaker 2361 son with EPDs of BW 1.0, WW 42, YW 64, and Milk 27. He was born 2/18/16 at 91 pounds and was 736 pounds on his 205.

$5,250 also was the purchase price of Lot 7, Foos Automatic 626, for Andrew Cathey of Hammand, MT. He’s a Cole Creek 1100 son with EPDs of BW 0.3, WW 34, YW 53, and Milk 26. He was born 2/10/16 at 81 pounds and was 679 pounds on his 205.

Travis Hurst of Buffalo, SD bought Lot 13, Foos Automatic 160, for $5,000. He’s a Crook MT Hero 185 son that was born 2/8/16 at 85 pounds and was 646 pounds on his 205. He has EPDs of BW 0.5, WW 42, YW 61, and Milk 25.