Forster Red Angus | TSLN.com

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Location: Wicks' Sale Facility, Richardton, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

52 – 2 Year Old Bulls ………………….…$3,529

2 Year old BULLS

Lot 15: $9,500, 7N Ranch – Medina, N.D.

Lot 9: $8,500, OK Cattle Co – Towner, N.D.

Lot 7: $5,500, Jason Schmidt – Medina, N.D.

Lot 17: $5,500, Addison Hoffman – Medina, N.D.

OPEN HEIFERS

Pick of Herd: $10,000, 9 Mile Ranch – Tuchet, Wash.

Lot 2A: $4,000, Jerry Wagner – South Heart, N.D.

The Forster Red Angus sale was held on a beautiful 50 degree day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at Wicks Sale Facility just south of Richardton, N.D. A good crowd gathered early to enjoy a delicious roast beef dinner with an endless table of home baked bars. Kenny Forster and family brought a select group of bulls to their 50th annual sale.

Topping the bulls was Lot 15 Forster Pat CO63 that topped the market at $9,500 and sold to Arlyn Schmidt from the 7N Ranch at Medina, ND. This outstanding son of Forster Pat 6140 and was born May 5, 2015 at 88 pounds and was 671 pounds at weaning. His EPDs include BW 0.3 WW 64 YW 95 Milk 20.

OK Cattle Co. from Towner, N.D., was excited when they got to take home Lot 9 Forster Bond C191 for $8,500 a Son of 8001 Kuhn's Chey Bond. This tremendous bull was born May 23, 2015 weighing 76 pounds and weaning at 710 pounds and posting EPDs of BW -3 WW 65 YW 105 MILK 30.

Then Jason Schmidt, Medina, N.D., stepped up to purchase Lot 7 Forster Widescreen C052 for $5,500 that was born on May 5, 2015 weighing in at 87 pounds and weaning at 737 pounds. This son of Forster Widescreen Z077 proudly boasted EPDs of BW 0.5 WW71 YW 104 Milk 16. Addison Hoffman was also able to purchase a bull for $5,500 which was Lot 17 Forster Pat C146 that had a modest birthweight of 87 pounds and was 678 a weaning. His EPDs were BW 0.8 WW 73 YW 115 Milk 16.

Something new that Kenny tried was offering "Pick of the Herd." This meant that the winning bidder would get to go to Forster Red Angus Ranch and pick any 2016 heifer calf. The 9 Mile Ranch of Tuchet, Wash., was the lucky winner at $10,000.

Once again a quality set of Red Angus Bulls were put together by Kenny Forster and family.