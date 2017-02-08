Frey Angus Ranch 42nd Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 5, 2017

Location: at the ranch near Granville, N.D.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

87 Angus bulls – $4,805

22 Red Angus bulls – $3,262

It felt like winter again up north in Granville, N.D., for the 42nd Annual Frey Angus Ranch Production Sale. After 42 years of having these sales the Frey family has got this cattle business down. It was “Super Bull” Sunday where the bulls offered had super calving ease, super milking ability, super growth, and super service. There was quality from top to bottom in the bulls offered. They were good thick bulls that had a lot of performance and averaged 3.49 pounds on their ADG. Unlike the Patriots comeback, in overtime no less, there will be no surprises in the cattle; they are made to be consistent with whatever cowherd they go on. Here is the top end:

Lot 22, FAR Institute 123D, stole the show at $30,000 for Jacobson Livestock of Watford City, ND. Hiss sire is SAV Institute 4281 and he scored EPDs of BW 2.9, WW 63, YW 110, and Milk 24. He was born Feb. 9, 2016 at 85 pounds and was 852 pounds on his Adj. WW.

Stacey Roberts of Raub, ND purchased Lot 8, FAR Opportunity 6003, for $16,000. This Freys Opportunity 148A son was born Jan. 19, 2016 at 75 pounds and was 879 pounds on his Adj. WW. His EPDs include BW 1.1, WW 69, YW 125, and Milk 30.

Lot 23, FAR Opportunity 231D, sold for $12,500; he was bought by George and John Brown of Devils Lake, ND. He’s a 148A son that was born Feb. 3, 2016 at 85 pounds and was 927 pounds on his Adj. WW. His EPDs include BW 3.0, WW 77, YW 137, and Milk 30.

$12,000 was the high bid on Lot 24, FAR Opportunity 175D, also heading to Devils Lake, ND with George and John Brown. Sired by the 148A bull, this boy was born Feb. 14, 2016 at 85 pounds and was 907 pounds on his Adj. WW. His EPDs include BW 1.7, WW 70, YW 117, and Milk 27.

Lot 9, FAR Opportunity 6008, sold to the Webb Ranch LLC of Isabel, SD for $9,750. He’s sired by the popular bull 148A, scored EPDs of BW 2.7, WW 68, YW 125, and Milk 30, and he was born Jan. 22, 2016. He showed good performance from 85 pounds birth weight to 879 pounds Adj. WW.