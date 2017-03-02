Gaaskjolen Ranch “Building with the Basics” Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: March 1, 2017

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

70 yearling bulls – $3,296

The Gaaskjolen family has done a tremendous job by "Building with the Basics" in their herd. Lemmon Livestock not only has the pleasure to host their bull sale but also to market many of the feeder calves sired by these bulls. As Keith states, it is the customer's success that drives their operation; and with a philosophy like that anyone can attend and find a bull that will fit their program. These were probably the widest back, easy fleshing, and smooth traveling set of bulls I've seen brought in by the Gaaskjolen's, which proves their program is excelling. Many bulls were already maturing with that "bull look" which is attractive to this set of eyes. I count this sale as a huge success and am happy to report the very top:

Lot 80, Gaask Payweight 6249, stole the show at $6,750 heading to Reva, SD to work for Sodak Angus. He's a purebred Angus son of Basin Payweight 1682 and scored EPDs of BW 0.5, WW 61, YW 108, and Milk 33. He was born 2/22/16 at 66 pounds and was 732 pounds on his Adj. WW.

The Nash Brothers of Prairie City, SD bought Lot 64, Gaask Arsenal 6000, for $6,250. This bull is a commercial Angus bull sired by Connealy Arsenal 2174 and was born 3/8/16 at 80 pounds. He has an Adj. WW of 848 pounds and a tackle box of 42.6 cm.

The bidding war ended at $6,000 for Lot 1, Gaask Arsenal 6002, with Irving Jordan of Faith, SD as the victor. He was born 3/8/16 at 80 pounds and was 839 pounds on his Adj. WW. He was sired by Connealy Arsenal 2174 and he's out of a proven cow that has consistently raised high selling calves. This bull was 7/8 AN 1/8 GV.

Irving Jordan repeated his title on Lot 34, Gaask Investment 6261, for $5,750. He's sired by Pin Creek Investment 4156 and is balanced at 7/8 AN 1/8 GV. He was born 3/7/16 at 88 pounds and was 824 pounds on his Adj. WW. This bull will be a standout dude.

Lot 10, Gaask Discovery 6051, sold for $5,500 to David Storm of Meadow, SD. He's a 7/8 AN 1/8 GV son of VAR Discovery 2240. He was born 3/13/16 at 82 pounds and was 780 pounds on his Adj. WW.