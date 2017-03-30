Gill Red Angus Annual Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Feb. 21, 2017 at the Ranch, Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer, Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep. Scott Dirk

200 Red Angus bulls – $4,427

It was a gorgeous 60 degree day after a very cold and snowy winter at the Gill Red Angus annual "You Buy, We Bid" Bull Sale. The bleachers were full of both repeat and new customers along with 54 active bidders online at SuperiorClickToBid.com. Cattle sold into 9 States with 168 head going to repeat bull customers.

High selling bull of the day was Lot 167. He was a yearling bull sired by RED Anchor 1 Hitch 38T. He had a 70 lb birth weight and weaned off at 822 lbs. He sold to long time bull customer Dan and Tara Hooper from Merriman, Neb. for $14,500.

Next in line was Lot 2, a coming 2 year old and is sired by the great LMG Gills Vin Diesel 7611. He has an 86 lb birth weight and weaned off at 771 lbs. Vin Diesel has sired several high selling bulls for Gill Red Angus over the years. He is still breeding cows and will be 10 years old in May. Repeat customer, Garret Ranch from Pierre, SD purchased this guy for $12,500.

Garret Ranch also purchased Lot 49 who was the next in line. He was also a Vin Diesel son and a coming 2 year old who had a 94 lbs birth weight and weaned off at 827 lbs. He sold for $12,000.

Lot 1 came in 3rd. He is also a coming 2 year old and is sired by Vin Diesel as well. He has an 78 lbs birth weight and weaned off at 771 lbs. He sold to repeat bull customer Randy Kahl from Mandan, ND for $11,500.

Repeat customer, Ron Monzelowski from Mandan, ND got Lot 4. He is a coming 2 year old and is sired by C-T Grand Statement 1025. He had a 80 lbs birth weight and weaned off at 723 lbs. He brought $10,000.

Lot 13 was next in line, He is sired by LMG Gills Sun King 3503. He is a coming 2 year old who was born with a 95 lbs birth weight and weaned off at 803 lbs. He sold to repeat customer, Karen Mutschler from Eureka, SD for $9,500.

Neighbor and longtime customer Sandquist Ranch from Trail City, SD purchased the next high dollar bull. He was Lot 30, a coming 2 year old, sired by LJC Lancer 313Y. He was born with an 83 lbs birth weight and weaned off at 704 lbs. He sold for $9,000.

Volume buyers were: Bob Schroeter of Nebraska with 10 bulls, Senn Ranch of SD with 8 bulls, Sandquist Ranch of SD with 7 bulls, Frank Ranch of ND with 7 bulls, Karen Mutschler of SD with 6 bulls, Thunder Ranch of ND with 6 bulls and Groves Ranch of CO with 6 bulls.