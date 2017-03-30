Gray’s Angus Ranch 2nd Century Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Gray’s Angus Ranch 2nd Century Bull Sale Report 2017
March 30, 2017
Mar. 18, 20178 at the ranch, Harrison, NE
Auctioneers, Leo McDonnell and Greg Goggins
TSLN Rep. Scott Dirk
31 two-year old bulls Avg. $3,155
101 yearling bulls Avg. $3,527
132 total bulls Avg. $3,439
Rod and Laura Gray and family were greeted with a near full house of buyers and excellent weather for their annual production sale. You couldn't have asked for a nicer day, sunshine and mid 60 degrees with no, repeat, no wind. It had been a few years since I have been able to attend this sale due to scheduling conflicts, and I must say I was impressed. This year's bulls showed more natural thickness, depth and overall quality and consistency than what I remember. A great set of bulls backed by a great family.
Topping the sale at $12,250 was lot 39, Grays Comrade 256, a Jan. 20, 2016 son of Connealy Comrade 1385. A calving ease bull with performance, he had BW epd of -1.3, CED of 12 and weaning ratio of 110. Steve Simpson, Buffalo Gap, SD was the buyer.
Lot 82, Grays Tour of Duty 1516 sold at $10,000. A Feb. 10, 2016 son of son of R B Tour of Duty 177 and out of a very productive OCC Prototype dam that weaned 4 calves at 110 ratio Bryan Palm, Mitchell, NE was the buyer.
David Pfrang, Goff, KS stepped up and picked up 3 Gray Angus bulls, lots 65 and 48 are both Jan. 2016 sons of Connealy Black Granite and sold for $7250 and $6750. Lot 44, a Jan. son of Connealy Courage 25L rounded out his purchases at $6000.
Also selling at $6,000 was lot 72, a Feb. 2016 Black Granite son going to Timmery Hellyer, Lander, WY.
Topping the two year olds was lot Lot 28 at $4,250, a Mar. 2015 son of Gray's Cross Bars 5753 selling to TJ Manning, Marsland, NE
Lot 14 – $4,200 – son of Gray's Right Answer 382 sold to Max Princehouse, Toledo, IA