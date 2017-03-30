Gray’s Angus Ranch 2nd Century Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Mar. 18, 20178 at the ranch, Harrison, NE

Auctioneers, Leo McDonnell and Greg Goggins

TSLN Rep. Scott Dirk

31 two-year old bulls Avg. $3,155

101 yearling bulls Avg. $3,527

132 total bulls Avg. $3,439

Rod and Laura Gray and family were greeted with a near full house of buyers and excellent weather for their annual production sale. You couldn't have asked for a nicer day, sunshine and mid 60 degrees with no, repeat, no wind. It had been a few years since I have been able to attend this sale due to scheduling conflicts, and I must say I was impressed. This year's bulls showed more natural thickness, depth and overall quality and consistency than what I remember. A great set of bulls backed by a great family.

Topping the sale at $12,250 was lot 39, Grays Comrade 256, a Jan. 20, 2016 son of Connealy Comrade 1385. A calving ease bull with performance, he had BW epd of -1.3, CED of 12 and weaning ratio of 110. Steve Simpson, Buffalo Gap, SD was the buyer.

Lot 82, Grays Tour of Duty 1516 sold at $10,000. A Feb. 10, 2016 son of son of R B Tour of Duty 177 and out of a very productive OCC Prototype dam that weaned 4 calves at 110 ratio Bryan Palm, Mitchell, NE was the buyer.

David Pfrang, Goff, KS stepped up and picked up 3 Gray Angus bulls, lots 65 and 48 are both Jan. 2016 sons of Connealy Black Granite and sold for $7250 and $6750. Lot 44, a Jan. son of Connealy Courage 25L rounded out his purchases at $6000.

Also selling at $6,000 was lot 72, a Feb. 2016 Black Granite son going to Timmery Hellyer, Lander, WY.

Topping the two year olds was lot Lot 28 at $4,250, a Mar. 2015 son of Gray's Cross Bars 5753 selling to TJ Manning, Marsland, NE

Lot 14 – $4,200 – son of Gray's Right Answer 382 sold to Max Princehouse, Toledo, IA