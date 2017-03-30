 Green Mountain Red Angus Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Green Mountain Red Angus Bull Sale Report 2017

March, 21, 2017

At the ranch, Logan, MT

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Reported By: Bo Bevis

77 yearling Red Angus Bulls averaged $4,862

Lot 4, $15,000, Select Sires, Plains City, OH, GMRA Tesla 6214, Jan 16' son of GMRA Trilogy 0226

Lot 1, $10,500, Mikes' Red Angus, Geddes, SD, GMRA Roll On 6247, Jan 16' son of Bieber FAF Rollin Deep B627

Lot 2, $10,000, Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT, GMRA Absolutuion 6201, Jan 16' son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334

Lot 9, $9,500, Uddy Cattle Co., Rockland, ID, GMRA Honor 6233, Jan 16' son of Beckton Epic R397 K