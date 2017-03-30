Green Mountain Red Angus Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Green Mountain Red Angus Bull Sale Report 2017
March 30, 2017
March, 21, 2017
At the ranch, Logan, MT
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
Reported By: Bo Bevis
77 yearling Red Angus Bulls averaged $4,862
Lot 4, $15,000, Select Sires, Plains City, OH, GMRA Tesla 6214, Jan 16' son of GMRA Trilogy 0226
Lot 1, $10,500, Mikes' Red Angus, Geddes, SD, GMRA Roll On 6247, Jan 16' son of Bieber FAF Rollin Deep B627
Lot 2, $10,000, Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT, GMRA Absolutuion 6201, Jan 16' son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334
Lot 9, $9,500, Uddy Cattle Co., Rockland, ID, GMRA Honor 6233, Jan 16' son of Beckton Epic R397 K