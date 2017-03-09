Gumbo Hill Ranch 13th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: March 8, 2016

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dieterle

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

27 Angus and Angus Hybrid yearling bulls – $3,807

It's always a pleasure to partake in the Gumbo Hill Ranch Annual Production Sale. This year marks the 13th sale Blaine and Cassie have had and the bulls keep getting better and better. These bulls are fashioned to do more with less and by looking at the weaning weights everyone will see that these bulls can really perform. In the ring it was like looking at myself in the mirror because the bulls were easy fleshing, thick, and masculine. The Mollman's live right in the heart of rough and rugged cowboy country so they know all it takes to make these bulls last. They are developed slowly so anyone shopping here knows the bulls will hold up all while looking good. I tip my hat to Blaine and Cassie and reported here is the top end:

Gumbo Hill 103 sold to David Johnson of Keldron, SD for $8,000. His sire is SAV Resource 1441 and he was 3/26/16 at 89 pounds and was 886 pounds on his 205. His EPDs is BW 3.6, WW 69, YW 130, and Milk 27. He was an absolute standout ¾ AN ¼ SM.

Sonny Sandquist of Little Eagle, SD rang the bell at $8,000 on Gumbo Hill 204. This is a purebred SAV Resource 1441 son that scored EPDs of BW 3.6, WW 69, YW 130, and Milk 27. He was born March 24, 2016 95 pounds and was 827 pounds on his 205. I really liked this rascal.

Dick Hach of McLaughlin, SD bought a pair of good bulls for $7,500. First he got ahold of Gumbo Hill 906. He's a ¾ SM ¼ AN bull sired by JF Rancher and he has EPDs of BW 2.2, WW 76.1, YW 113.5, and Milk 25.1. He was born April 1, 2016 at 87 pounds and was 882 pounds on his 205.

Gumbo Hill 614 fulfilled Dick Hach's load for $7,500. He was born March 25, 2016 at 87 pounds and was 828 pounds on his 205. He is a ½ SM ½ AN son of JF Rancher with EPDs of BW 2.2, WW 76.1, YW 113.5, and Milk 25.1.

Shawn Hinsz of McLaughlin, SD bought Gumbo Hill 4049 for $6,000. He is a purebred Angus whose sire is Basin Payweight 1682. He was born March 11, 2016 at 81 pounds and was 735 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW 0.3, WW 70, YW 122, and Milk 31.