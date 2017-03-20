Hatzenbuhler Diamond J Angus Annual Production Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

March 12, 2017 at the Ranch, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

96 yearling bulls averaged: $3,208

22 two-year-old bulls averaged: $2,670

45 open heifers averaged: $1,275

19 bred cows averaged: $1,468

Winter was upon us at the Hatzenbuhler Ranch near Mandan, ND for their Annual Diamond J Angus Production Sale. This was a day of opportunity. This was an opportunity to buy some of the best genetics for performance and functionality off some of the most successful outfits in the country. As you look through the top selling bulls you'll notice that the sires are out of the highest priced bulls to date in this industry. This family works extremely hard and they expect their cowherd to do the same. These bulls were in ranch-ready condition. The top end bulls went to Alta Genetics; keep an eye on this program in the future for with a formula like this there is no possibility of failure. The sale was snappy and over in a jiffy, just like this report. Here's the top end:

Lot 19, Diamond J The Rock 6134, topped the day at $23,500 for Alta Genetics of Denari, CA. His sire is KCF Bennett The Rock A473 and posted EPDs of BW 3.7, WW 83, YW 142, and Milk 30. He was born 3/4/16 at 75lbs and was 963lbs on his Adj. 205.

Alta Genetics also purchased Lot 27, Diamond J The Rock 6064, for $19,000. He's another son of A473 and scored EPDs of BW 0.9, WW 72, YW 133, and Milk 30. This bull was born 2/21/16 at 66lbs and was 837lbs on his Adj. 205.

Krebs Ranch of Gordon, NE took home Lot 23, Diamond J The Rock 6074, for $11,000. He's a son of, you guessed it, A473 and this time the bull was 71lbs at birth on 2/22/16 and 867lbs on his Adj. 205. His EPDs include BW 0.9, WW 74, YW 123, and Milk 27.

$9,000 was the high bid on Lot 45, Diamond J Performance 6126, for Rick Lehmann of Havana, ND. This good bull was a son of SAV Real Performance 4876 that performed his eyeballs out with an actual birthweight of 86lbs on 3/3/16 and an Adj. 205 of 907lbs. His EPDs are BW 3.4, WW 70, YW 117, and Milk 30.

Mike Isaak of Dodge, ND bought Lot 35, Diamond J Rangemaster 6045, for $6,000. He is sired by SAV Rangemaster 2874 and was born 2/18/16 at 83lbs and was 918lbs on his Adj. 205. His EPDs are BW 4.0, WW 67, YW 113, and Milk 26.