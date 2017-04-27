Hinman Angus ‘We do one thing….Angus’ 30th Annual Sale | TSLN.com

Hinman Angus ‘We do one thing….Angus’ 30th Annual Sale
April 27, 2017
Date: April 4, 2017
Location: Malta, MT
Sale Averages:
171 Yearling Bulls – $6,523
19 Fall Yearling Bulls – $5,500
190 Total Bulls – $6,421
Sale Highlights:
Lot 18 $45,000 to Hollowtop Angus, Pony, MT; HA Sirloin 6016; 1/14/16; Vermilion Sirloin x HA Program.
Lot 11 $42,500 to Hilltop Angus, Denton, MT & Genex CRI, Shawano, WI; HA Outside 6022; 1/16/16; HA Outside 3008 x HA Program.
Lot 34 $30,000 to Nordal Angus, Simpson, SK, Canada; HA Payweight 6458; 3/6/16; Basin Payweight 1682 x Mytty In Focus.
Lot 1 $28,000 to Larsen Ranch Angus, Forsyth, MT; HA Prime Cut 6214; 2/17/16; HA Prime Cut 4493 x SAV Bismarck.
Lot 2 $20,000 to Genex CRI, Swawano, WI; HA Prime Cut 6170; 2/9/16; HA Prime Cut x SAV Networth.
Lot 12 $20,000 to Strommen Angus, Fort Rice, ND; HA Outside 6025; 1/17/16; HA Outside x Gardens Prime Star.
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT