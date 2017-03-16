Honeyman Charolais 28th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Average:

56 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,584

Ryan and Rhonda Honeyman along with their son Blake hosted their 28th Annual Production sale on what turned out to be a beautiful February day.

This year's offering was very strong in performance and carcass quality along with many calving ease bulls to use on first calf heifers.

Ryan's #1 goal is customer satisfaction. If you're not happy they are not happy and will work with you anyway they can. This was a solid sale from start to finish with many bulls going to repeat customers.

Sale Tops:

Lot 6133 BHC Polar Vortex 6133 PLD a 3/20/16 son of WCR Polar Vortex 324P.

205wt.: 864, ADG: 4.06. Sold 2/3 int. and Full Possession: $10,000 – Jacob Opheim, Selby, SD

Lot 6110 HC Gridmaker 6110 PLD a 3/15/16 son of Fink 2874 of 9725 GM.

205wt.: 806 and a 17.6 Ribeye. Sold $9250 – Dion Rosenow, Reeder, ND

Lot 6041 HC Polar Vortex 6041 PLD a 3/1/16 son of WCR Polar Vortex 324

205wt: 775, ADG of 4.15lbs. Sold $9000 – Roger Rosenow, Reeder, ND

Lot 6078 HC Polar Vortex 6078 PLD a 3/8/16 son of WCR Polar Vortex 324P

205wt: 887 and 1613lb YW. Sold $8500 – Fairview Ranch, Faith, SD

Lot 6034 HC Morton 6034 PLD a 2/28/16 son of DCR MR Morton Y15

BW of 77, -3.5 BW EPD. Retain 1/2 semen int. Sold $8000 – Fairview Ranch, Faith, SD

Lot 6065 HC Morton 6054 PLD a 3/3/16 son of DCR MR Morton Y15

205wt: 834, 16.11 Ribeye. Sold $7250 – Fairview Ranch, Faith, SD