Iron Mountain Cattle Co. 8th Annual Performance Tested Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 27, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Average:

112 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,664

Iron Mountain Cattle Co. hosted their 8th Annual Performance Tested Bull sale at the Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, S.D. The Iron Mountain bulls are thick, stout and backed by the most noted pedigrees in the Angus Breed. This was a powerful set of bulls, many with curve bending performance of low birthweights and top weaning and yearling weights.

Topping the sale was lot 97, Iron Mt. Comrade D026, a Feb. 2016 son of Connealy Comrade 1385 with a very moderate 69 pounds birthweight, but weaned off at 801 pound and had a yearling wt. of 1,571 pounds The bull has epds of BW -.9 WW 55 WW 55 YW 113 Milk 32 and sold to Jim Collins, Faith, SD for $10,000.

Lot 103, Iron Mt. Comrade D095 is another Feb. 2016 Connealy Comrade son with epds of BW -1.6 WW 54 YW 94 Milk 33. This bull had a weaning wt. of 826 pounds, yearling wt. of 1,341 pounds and sold to Dan Tracy, Newcastle, Wyoming, for $8,500.

Ballek Land and Livestock, Clearmont, Wyoming, got lot 10, Iron Mt. Resource D325, a Mar. 2016 son of SAV Resource 1441 with epds of BW 1.7 WW 63 YW 119 Milk 24 for $8,000.

Also selling at $8,000 was lot 111, Iron Mt. Confidence D028, a Feb. 2016 son of Connealy Confidence 0100. This bull has epds of BW -2.2 WW 53 YW 100 Milk 23, and sold to Dan Tracy.

Lot 28, Iron Mt. Speed Limit D143, a Feb. 2016 SAV Ten Speed 3022 son with epds of BW 1.8 WW 56 YW 101 Milk 34 sold to Gerald Risse, Martin, SD for $7,500.