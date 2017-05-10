Jamison Herefords Annual Total Performance Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Jamison Herefords Annual Total Performance Bull Sale
May 10, 2017
Date: Feb. 24, 2017
Location: Quinter, Kansas
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Sale Mgmt.: United Livestock Brokers
Averages:
51 Yearling Bulls – 5,985
130 Two-Yr.-Old Bulls – 4,387
181 Total Bulls – 4,837
Cattle sold to 19 states…Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Illinois, Alabama, West Virginina.
Yearling bulls
$62,000 (3/4 int.) JA L1 Domino 6808D, Feb. 2016 son of DH Advance 031. Buyer – Oleen Bros., Kan.
$15,000 (3/4 int.) JA L1 Domino 6224D, April 2016 son of HH Advance 4082B. Buyer – Oleen Bros., Kan.
$13,000 (3/4 int.) JA L1 Domino 6809D, Feb. 2016 son of DH Advance 031. Buyer – B&B Cattle Co., Kan.
$10,000 (3/4 int.) JA L1 Domino 6906D, Mar. 2016 son of CL1 Domino 386A. Buyer – Chad Pond Herefords, Tex. and Jamison Ranch, Okla.
$9,500 JA L1 Domino 6200D, Feb. 2016 son of HH Advance 4082B. Buyer – Boehnke Herefords, N. Dak.
$9,000 JA L1 Domino 6306D, Mar. 2016 son of DH Domino 239Z. Buyer – Jeff Brawner, Mo.
$8,750 JA L1 Domino 6500D, Jan. 2016 son of HH Advance 0118X. Buyer – Myers Hereford Farm, N. Carol.
$7,750 JA L1 Domino 6212D, Mar. 2016 son of HH Advance 4082B. Buyer – Lawrence Bartel, Colo.
$7,750 JA L1 Domino 6510D, Feb. 2016 son of HH Advanve 0118X. Buyer – Ryan Kirk, Ia.
$7,250 JA L1 Domino 686D, Feb. 2016 son of JA L1 Domino 302A. Buyer – Zero Hereford Ranch, Neb.
Two-year old bulls
$13,000 JA L1 Domino 5611C, Feb. 2015 son of JA L1 Domino 7640T. Buyer – Ryan Bullinger, Tex.
$8,750 JA L1 Domino 5305C, April 2015 son of HH Advance 0085X. Buyer – Thaine Schickedanz, Okla.
$7,500 JA L1 Domino 510C, Feb. 2015 son of HH Advance 3040A. Buyer – Three R Ranch, Tex.
$7,250 JA L1 Domino 512C, Feb. 2015 son of HH Advance 3040A. Buyer – Kevin Dietz, N. Dak.
$7,250 JAK L1 Domino C43, Feb. 2015 son of JA L1 Domino 3737A. Buyer – JHIC, Inc., Cal.
$7,000 JAK L1 Domino C79, Mar. 2015 son of JA L1 Domino 3737A. Buyer – Slash Z Land & Cattle, N. Mex.
$6,750 JA L1 Domino 511C, Fab. 2015 son of HH Advance 3040A, Buyer – Kevin Dietz, N. Dak.