JC Heiken Angus & Sons 10th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission, Miles City, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Average:

126 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,746

Couldn't have picked a better day in Miles City, Montana for the 9th Annual JC Heiken Angus & Sons Production Sale. There is a lot of history in this cowherd down in Broadview, Montana and they know how to get the job done. The bulls were raised on hard, dryland pasture and were in a good working rig that'll hold up anywhere you put them. The soundness just added to the overall satisfaction of balance between phenotype and genotype in the cattle. Hats off to the Heiken families and here is the cream off the top:

Topping the sale was Lot 1, JCH Chisum 6324 purchased by Mike &Julie Walker Lewisville, MT for $13,000. He's an S Chisum 255 son that posted EPDs of BW -1.3, WW 62, YW 105, and Milk 24. He was born 3/1/2016 at 85 pounds and recorded a 796 pounds 205.

Lot 20, JCH Chisum 6111 purchased by Cross w Livestock Ekakala , MT for $11500 He's an S Chisum 0035 son that posted EPDs of BW -6, WW 63, YW 118 and Milk 33. He was born 2/10/2016 at 83 pounds and recorded a 819 pounds 205.

Lot 3, JCH BHA Chisum 6014, is another Chisum son purchased by the Maxwell Butte Ranch for $10000. He recorded EPDs of BW -.3, WW 61, YW 99, and Milk 28. He was born 1/20/16 at 75 pounds and was 802 pounds at his 205.

Maxwell Butte Ranch wasn't done yet, purchasing for $9000, Lot 13, JCH Chisum 6125. He's sired by S Chisum 622 and was 80 pounds on his birthday 2/18/16 and 868 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW -1.7, WW 51, YW 93, and Milk 25.

Jessie Ottun of Big Horn , MT got his hands on Lot 32 JCH HKN Top Seed 4034, for $9000. This bull is sired by Sitz Top Seed 539x. He posted EPDs of BW .4, WW 58, Y 96, and Milk 31. He was born 1/23/16 at 82 pounds and was 832 pounds on his 205.

Lot 55, JCH Chisum 6110 purchased by Minow Ranch Olive , MT for $9000 He's an S Chisum 4110 son that posted EPDs of BW 1.1, WW 45 YW 75 and Milk 31. He was born 2/28/2016 at 92 pounds and recorded a 872 pounds 205.