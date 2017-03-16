Joseph Angus Ranch 19th Annual Bull Sale Report | TSLN.com

Jan. 23, 2017

Sale held at Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer, Matt Lowery

TSLN Rep, Scott Dirk

119 Fall yearling bulls avg. $5,355

21 Two year old bulls avg. $3,654

Roger Joseph presented an excellent set of long age bulls for the 19th Annual Joseph Angus Ranch bull sale. Roger has really strived to add to his herd bull battery and the AI sires he uses offer calving ease, growth, fleshing ability with superior mothers backing them up. From the looks of the bulls in the sale, that has been paying off greatly.

Roger and his family are in the Beef Business, they have seen all aspects of the industry from the cow/calf, feedlot, grocery store and high end restaurants. They know what it takes to produce top notch cattle to meet all those facets of the industry.

Some sale highlights include:

Lot 1, JAR Resource D800, a Jan. 2016 son of SAV Resource 1441. The bull has epds of CED 5 BW 1.3 WW 54 YW 100 Milk 25 and sold to Green Mountain Angus, Rygate, MT for $19,000.

Longtime repeat Joseph Angus bull buyers, Corky and Janet Worth, Springview, NE purchased lot 11, JAR Roger C007, an Aug. 2015 son of WK Roger 8165 with epds of CED 10 BW 1.0 WW 65 YW 113 Milk 32 for $14,500. They also picked up lot 20 at $13,500. JAR Payweight C032 is a July 2015 son of Basin Payweight 1682 with epds of CED 8 BW 1.1 WW 61 YW 109 Milk 31.

Selling at $12,500 to Spear U Ranch, Wall, SD was lot 2, JAR Resource D817, a jan. 2016 son of SAV Resource D1441, with epds of CED -1 BW 2.3 WW 52 YW 94 Milk 25.

Lot 64, JAR Download C010, a July 2015 son of Baldridge Download with epds of CED 16 BW -1.6 WW 47 YW 81 Milk 30 sold to Jim Lee Ranch, Valentine, NE for $12,000.

Lot 18, JAR Waylon C037, a July 2015 son of Baldridge Waylon sold to Larry O'kieff, Wood Lake, NE for $11,000. This bull has epds of CED 6 BW 1.2 WW 68 YW 120 Milk 23