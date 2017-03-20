Keller Broken Heart Ranch Annual Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

March 13, 2017 at the Ranch, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

73 Simmental and SimmAngus bulls averaged: $4,179

81 Simmental and SimmAngus heifers averaged: $1,593

It was a chilly day south of Mandan at the Keller Broken Heart Ranch. It is a new sale location for these folks but they definitely know how to host a party. A good-sized crowd was in attendance to appraise the offering of Simmental and SimmAngus bulls and heifers. One has to really appreciate this operation as the Kellers strive to select genetics that work in their herd as well as the feedlot. The product of this program is first and foremost some of the fanciest phenotypes on Simmental and SimmAngus cattle. Combine these looks with the calving ease and performance and it pretty much meets all the needs of all their customers. It was a pleasure to be a part of such a special day for the Kellers (Luke broke the news of his engagement to the crowd) and reported here is the top end:

D001was the high selling bull of the day going to White Sulphur Springs, MT with T Beef for $15,000. He's a son of GAR Prophet that posted EPDs of BW 2.1, WW 95.6, YW 158.1, and Milk 32. He was 88lbs at birth on 3/9/16 and was 806lbs on his ADJ WW. This bull is homozygous black and polled.

D226 sold for $11,000 to Rock Creek Ranch of Allen, KS. This black and polled son of CCR Gravity 9064A was born 3/28/16 at 88lbs and was 749lbs on his ADJ WW. His EPDs include BW 2.6, WW 81.6, YW 131.7, and Milk 26.3.

D172 was the pick for Kinn Simmental of Turtle Lake, ND for $9,250. He's a homozygous black and polled son of CDI Journey 224Y that scored EPDs of BW 2.0, WW 76.7, YW 122.2, and Milk 27.9. He was born 3/24/16 at 89lbs and was 782lbs on his ADJ WW.

Quandt Brothers Simmental of Oakes, ND bought D036 for $8,500. He is a heterozygous black and homozygous polled son of CCR Gravity 9064A that was born 3/12/16 at 85lbs and was 715lbs on his ADJ WW. His EPDs include BW 2.8, WW 80.1, YW 126.9, and Milk 19.8.

$8,000 was the winning bid for Duane Scheer of Moffit, ND on D035. This red bull scored EPDs of BW 3.2, WW 92.6, YW 145.6, and Milk 21.3. He's a son of WS All Aboard B80 and was born 3/12/16 at 88lbs and was 770lbs on his ADJ WW.

D303 sold for $8,000 to Steve Lapp of Milbank, SD. A red son of WS All Aboard B80 that put up EPDs of BW 2.0, WW 91.1, YW 138.6, and Milk 22.1. He was born 4/8/16 at 85lbs and was 829lbs on his ADJ WW.