Koupal Angus Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 20, 2017

Location: at the ranch, south of Dante, SD

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Daniel Koupal

Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Average: 184 reg. Angus Bulls – $5,010

Koupal Angus hosted a huge crowd for their 40th annual Angus bull sale. This was an outstanding set of bulls, presented by LaVern and Alice Koupal and Bud and Bernie Koupal's B&B Angus.

Both of these herds, in southeastern South Dakota, focus on the Angus cow. They believe in structural soundness, productivity, and longevity. Some of the greatest factors in profit potential are fertility and maternal excellence, and those traits run throughout this cow herd.

The quality of this big offering ran very deep into the sale with many commercial herds buying bulls in volume. Will Ramsbottom from Wyoming, and Gregg Smith from Iowa, purchased 10 bulls each.

This was a very fast-paced sale, and stayed competitive to the end. Many repeat buyers were on hand, as well as several neighbors, who have bought bulls for several years.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 46, which I felt was one of the best bulls I've seen this year. He drew a lot of attention before and during the auction. "Koupals B&B Ft Knox 6072" was a big, stout-made son of Koupals B&B Fort Knox 2077, and out of a daughter of DD Headline 806, who had ratioed 106 on three calves. He sold for $25,000 to Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, Montana, and Dave Duzan, Lexington, Illinois. His EPDs were BW 2.1, WW 60, YW 111, and MILK 28. Born at 87 pounds, he weaned at 802 pounds, and reached 1,442 pounds as a yearling.

After lots of bidding, Lot 75 sold to Bill and Teresa Babcock from Bassett, Nebraska, for $19,500. This son of Vision Unanimous 1418, was out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Balancer 4017. His EPDs included BW 2.0, WW 67, YW 115, and MILK 24. He entered the world at 85 pounds, weaned at 799 pounds, and posted a 1,442 pound yearling weight.

Lazy EY Angus from Edgemont, South Dakota, chose Lot 27, at $16,000. Here was a son of McCumber Trademark 4203 who was out of a OCC Juneau 807J daughter who had ratioed 103 on four calves. With an 84 pound birth weight, he weaned at 688 pounds and attained a yearling weight of 1226 pounds.

Another popular bull was Lot 147, selling for $15,000 to Bill and Teresa Babcock. This son of Limestone Real McCoy was out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Extra, and had an 86 pound birth weight. He had a weaning weight of 811 pounds and a heavy yearling weight of 1513 pounds. His EPDs were BW 2.2, WW 66, YW 118, and MILK 29.

The Graesser Ranch from Dallas, South Dakota, purchased Lot 1 at $14,500. Sired by Connealy Full Metal, he was out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Marathon. He had EPDs of BW 1.1, WW 62, YW 102, and MILK 26.

Lot 140 sold to the DeMers Ranch from Colome, South Dakota, for $12,000. He was a son of Haynes Gold Rush, and out of a GAR Grid Maker daughter who ratioed 105 on ten calves. Born at 77 pounds, he posted a yearling weight of 1,422 pounds.

