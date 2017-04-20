Krebs Ranch 37th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 16, 2017

Location: At the ranch, Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

258 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,669

18 – 18 month old Angus bulls – $6,650

24 Yearling Simmental & SimAngus bulls – $4,667

Once again the Krebs family presented an excellent set of bulls for this their 37th Annaul Production sale. Eldon and Louisa Krebs along with Ty, Jake and Kami were greeted with beautiful weather and a big crowd of buyers for the sale.

This is a sale where excellent bulls are scattered throughout the sale and you can sit in and buy top quality bulls late in the day. The bulls are sold in catalog order starting with the fall yearlings then going on to the Reserve Carload and Reserve Pen of 3 bulls from the 2017 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Krebs Ranch has exhibited over 50 Champions in Denver since 1980, however don't be fooled into thinking that these are only show bulls. This program has had a major influence in not only the Angus breed, but the beef industry as a whole by breeding cattle that excel at weaning, yearling, in the pasture and in the feedlot.

Things were a bit sketchy leading up to the sale as the highway 20 corridor of Nebraska had seen significant winter snow fall. The weeks before the sale the display pens were covered in several feet of snow. But with the help of a few payloaders, skid steers and trucks, 600 plus loads of snow was hauled out and the pens were in perfect condition on sale day.

Topping the sale was lot 36 a member of the Reserve Carload, KR Black Jack 6243, is a Jan. 2016 son of CFCC Black Jack 001 that had an 806 pounds weaning wt. 1454 pounds yearling wt. and epds of BW 4.8 WW 57 YW 98 Milk 20 selling to Badger Creek Cattle Co. LLC Emporia, KS for $49,000.

Lot 42, KR Equity 6515, a Mar. 2016 son of May-Way Equity. This was the leadoff bull in the Reserve Pen of 3. He weaned off at 867 pounds with a yearling wt of 1493 pounds and epds of BW 3.1 WW 65 YW 108 Milk 21. Vollmer Angus, Wing, ND; Arda Farms, Acme, AB CA and Freeway Angus, Acme, AB CA teamed up to own the bull at $47,500.

Lee Cattle Co., Brush, CO purchased lot 44 at $40,000. KR Apollo 6458, a Mar. 2016 son of Kramers Apollo 317 that had a 929 pounds weaning wt., 1582 pounds yearling wt. and epds of BW 1.5 WW 63 YW 119 Milk 33.

Lot 25, KR Status 6345 sold to repeat buyer Twin Mills Ranch, Ansley, NE for $37,000. This Feb. 2016 son of KR Status 4267 weaned off at 864 pounds, had a yearling wt. of 1536 pounds and epds of BW 1.8 WW 71 YW 124 milk 27.

Some other highlights include

Lot 26, KR Cash 6260, a Jan. 2016 son of Barstow Cash, $17,000 to Carl Dethlefs & Sons Angus, Ravenia, NE.

Lot 38, KR Apollo 6312, a Feb. 2016 son of Kramers Apollo 317 to Montgomery Ranch, Carrington, ND at $17,000.

Lot 27, KR Cash 6295, a Feb. 2017 Barstow Cash son to Bartos/Frederick Angus, Verdigre, NE at $16,000.

Lot 43, KR Millionaire 6490, a Feb. 2016 son of KR Millionaire also went to Bartos/Frederick Angus, Verdigre, NE at $16,000.

This was an excellent sale for Krebs Ranch, but don't let these top bulls listed and the average scare you for next year. There were many bulls throughout the day selling in price ranges that will fit most commercial cattlemen.