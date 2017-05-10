LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Apr. 24, 2017

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 41 two-year-old Angus Bulls – $3,872

30 yearling Angus Bulls – $3,363

98 yearling Angus Heifers – $1,222

LaDue Sunrise Angus Ranch from Meadow, South Dakota (north of Faith), brought a big, stout set of Angus cattle to Faith Livestock for their annual production sale. They sold a set of bulls, all out of highly proven AI sires, as well as a fancy set of replacement heifers.

Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their son Brian, and daughters, Brittney and Bethany, are all deeply involved in producing this set of Angus cattle. They work extra hard to bring docile, calm bulls and heifers to town that are easy to be around.

Some of their AI sires are Upward, Dash, Matrix, Final Answer, and Resource. They also use Cedar Ridge, TC Thunder, Connealy Thunder, Effective, Bismarck, Confidence, and others.

The LaDues guarantee these cattle, and want their customers satisfied. This program is working. Many repeat buyers were on the seats, and every bull found a new home. There was also excellent demand on the yearling heifers.

In the two-year-old division, the top selling bull of the day was Lot 522, selling to Dean LaDue from Keldron, South Dakota, for $10,000. He was a son of SAV Final Answer 0035, and out of a Matrix daughter. With a 78 pound birth weight, he was a recommended heifer bull. He had a 43 cm. scrotal measurement and a yearling weight of 1117 pounds.

Lot 545 sold for $9,500 to Ted Brockel from Bison, South Dakota. This son of Sitz Upward 307R was out of a Final Answer daughter. He had a 90 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 599 pounds, and was a deep-bodied, very strong-topped bull.

Lot 527 and Lot 580 each sold for $8,000, and were purchased by Dean LaDue. Both were sired by SAV Final Answer 0035 and out of a Matrix daughters. They were both recommended heifer bulls. Lot 527 had an 82 pound birth weight. Lot 580 entered the world at 73 pounds and weaned at 627 pounds to ratio 101.

In the yearling bulls, lot 620 proved to be the high selling bull at $7250. He sold to Darren Fischer from Midland, South Dakota. He was sired by Sitz Upward 307R and out of a Matrix daughter. This was a high performance bull with an 81 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 764 pounds to ratio 123, and a yearling weight of 1207 pounds to ratio 117.

Another high selling yearling bull was Lot 612, selling at $7,000 to Ted Brockel from Bison, South Dakota. He was a son of Sitz Upward 307R and out of a Final Answer daughter. Born at 85 pounds, he weaned at 719 pounds to ratio 116, and posted a yearling weight of 1233 pounds to ratio 120.

The LaDues provided a great presale lunch for their customers, and all the folks at Faith Livestock.