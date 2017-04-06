Larsen Angus Ranch—43rd Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 27, 2017

Location: At the ranch, southeast of Forsyth, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 124 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,582

This was a very strong sale—from start to the end.

It was an absolutely beautiful day with the sun shining, and only a slight spring breeze. The ranchers had plenty of quality time to look through the various pens of bulls that were on display around the comfortable sale barn.

I feel this family has made tremendous progress in their breeding program. They have continued to add more dimension to the cattle, and overall, there was tremendous performance on this good set of bulls.

The local FFA came to the ranch a few days prior to set up cattle pens, and help get the ranch ready for the Monday sale. They will return Tuesday to put things back for actual ranch activities. In turn, Larsen Ranch donates to the local FFA scholarship and activity fund.

Larsen Ranch consists of Jim Larsen, and his son, Tyler Larsen, and the Lafe Warren families. This part of the country had quite a bit of moisture over the past three or four months, and optimism ran quite high. There was a household of buyers on hand, which included many friends and neighbors, as well as longtime customers.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 6, selling for $10,750 to Peter Davidson or Burlington, Wyoming. Here was a son of SAV Recharge 3436, and out of a daughter of SAV Bismarck 5682. Born at 83 pounds, he weaned at 734 pounds and reached a yearling weight of 1377 pounds. His EPDs were CED 8, BW 0.3, WW 59, MILK 31, and YW 113. His $W was 66.98, $F 91.70, and $B 169.56.

Terry Patterson from the Patterson Ranch near Forsyth, Montana, selected some of the top Larsen bulls. He purchased Lot 1 at $9,000, Lot 4 at $9000, Lot 12 at $8,000, and Lot 15 at $8,000.

Lot 1 was another son of SAV Recharge 3436. Out of a daughter of Rockin Horse Tailor Made 456, he was 91 pounds at birth, weaned at 773 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1515 pounds. His numbers included BW 1.3, WW 55, MILK 35, YW 114, $W 68.55, $F 101.53, and $B 160.84. His IMF score was 4.17 percent.

Lot 4, also from SAV Recharge 3436, was out of a daughter of Sitz Rainmaker 11127. Here was a bull that had all the right numbers, starting with EPDs of BW 1.9, WW 58, MILK 35, YW 111. His dollars numbers were $W 67.79, $F 78.13, and $B 159.09. His IMF was 4.8 percent, his rib eye was 14.6 square inches, and his scrotal measurement was 42 cm.

Lot 12 was sired by A & B SpotLite 3065, and out of a daughter of Larsen Trailhead 36M. Born at 81 pounds, he weaned at 804 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1388 pounds. His EPDs were CED 11, BW -0.4, WW 66, MILK 33, and YW 116. With a 15.2 square inch rib eye, he had an IMF of 4.6 percent. He had $W 80.71, $F 78.10, and $B 151.80.

Lot 15 was also sired by A & B SpotLite 3065. Out of a daughter of Lra Upward 134J, he was 83 pounds at birth. He weaned at 783 pounds and grew to a yearling weight of 1359 pounds. His EPDs were CED 9, BW 0.5, WW 62, MILK 33, and YW 107. He had a 14.1 square inch rib eye.

We had a great visit with Jean Larsen who will be 96 in April. She had married Chet Larsen in 1944. After his three years serving in World War II overseas, Jean and Chet returned to the ranchland southeast of Forsyth, Montana, to the land that Chet's dad had homesteaded in 1917. Two of Chet's brothers were raising Herefords, but Chet and Jean saved Chet's disability checks for several years, and then bought six Angus heifers. That was the beginning of Angus cattle for the Larsen family. Five generations of the Larsen family have been raising cattle on this Montana homestead.

The homemade donuts were excellent, and the good beef meal was truly appreciated by the crowd. Visit the ranch during the summer to see their large cow herd and their bull and heifer calves. You will enjoy the visit.