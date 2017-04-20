Larson Ranch 48th Annual Bull and Bred Heifer Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 22, 2017

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Dan Clark

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

The Larson Ranch hosted the largest crowd I have ever seen at the Presho Livetock Auction for the Larson Family 48th Annual Bull and Bred Heifer Sale. This family has been ranching in the community going on 108 years and is in the fifth generation. That speaks volumes for the quality of cattle they have been producing. The success is in their customers, many who are now third generation Larson Ranch bull and heifer buyers.

Cattle are the main income source, but also the ranch is diversified in other aspects of agriculture including farming, Quarter Horses and hunting. The families work together to tackle whatever job is needing to be done.

This bulls in the sale consisted of yearling Angus, Charolais, Simmental and Maine Anjou along with a select group of two year old bulls. There were about 325 bred heifers sorted by breed, calving date and some even sorted by sex of the calves.

Some highlights of the Charolais bulls sold

Lot 87, an Apr. 9, 2016 son of LT Ledger with epds of BW -0.3 WW 27 YW 57 Milk 7 sold to Steve Thomas and Kent Aasby, Presho, South Dakota for $9250. This bull had a weaning weight of 911 pounds, adj. 365 day wt. of 1608 and 17.3 ribeye.

Lot 98, an Apr. 4, 2016 son of EC No Doubt 2022 with epds of BW -.02 WW 25 YW 53 Milk 3 , 205 day wt. of 806 pounds, 365 day wt. of 1519 pounds and 17.0 ribeye sold to Mike and Nathan Grace, Hartford, South Dakota for $8750.

Lot 110, an Apr. 1, 2016 son of LT Stagecoach 8068 sold to Thomas and Aasby for $6,500. This bull had a 205 day wt. of 827 pounds, 365 day wt. of 1504 pounds and 16.4 ribeye.

Brady Schofield, Midland, South Dakota purchased lot 88 for $6000. This Apr. 7, 2016 LT Ledger son had epds of BW -0.9 WW 25 YW 49 Milk 4 and a 1589 pounds 365 day wt. with 17.7 ribeye.

Selling at $5000 was lot 90 to Joel Wreczorek, Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. An Apr. 22, 2016 son of LT Ledger with epds of BW -0.2 WW 24 YW 47 Milk 4.

High selling two year old bulls

Lot 505, an Apr. 25, 2015 son of LT Stagecoach with a 77 lb birthweight sold to Thomas and Aasby for $6500.

Lot 501, an Apr. 27, 2015 Angus bull sired by SAV Final Answer with a 77 pounds birthweight and 1439 pounds yearling wt. sold to Loren and Rhonda Ruetter of Allen, NE for $5000.

Topping the bred heifers was two groups at $2175 per head, selling to Brockman Ranch, Carter, South Dakota and Doug Halverson. Some volume heifer buyers were Schondler Ranch, Reliance South Dakota; Thomas & Aasby Ranch, Presho, South Dakota; Dustin Smith, Presho, South Dakota and Brockman Ranch, Carter, South Dakota.

Volume bull buyers include: Mike and Nathan Grace, Hartford, South Dakota; Millard Ranch, Presho, South Dakota; Rob Meyers, Pukwanna, South Dakota; Thomas and Aasby Ranch, Presho, South Dakota; Dave Miller, Howard, South Dakota.