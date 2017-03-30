Lau Angus Bull Sale—Breeding Angus Cattle for 49 Years | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 23, 2017

Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 49 Angus Bulls ave. $3,763

6 Sim-Angus Bulls ave. $3,075

It was a cool spring day, and a good crowd of folks gathered out at the Lau Ranch for their annual sale. The Lau families—Joel and Carolyn, and Jeff and Brenda, and their families made folks comfortable to view and bid on these good bulls.

This is one of the heaviest and strongest sets of bulls that we've seen this year—simply outstanding, with up to date pedigrees from some of the best cattle in the Angus breed.

These cattle are bred for calving ease, performance, soundness, and breed-leading carcass traits. Half of the bulls could be used on heifers, but still had the performance desired to work later in the herd.

The catalog is filled with data to help you find just the right match for your herd. All of the bulls were DNA tested by GGP-LD in order to prove the accuracy of the EPDs. They want customers to have confidence in the EPD numbers.

The Lau's are dedicated to producing cattle that are profitable and efficient for their customers. They have been using GeneNet to evaluate carcass quality in their herd over the past 15 years. During this time, they have continually increased the percentages for Prime and CAB (certified Angus beef) in their cattle. In the last load tested, 100% were Choice and above, 24.4% were Prime, and 60% were CAB. This didn't happen by accident.

Attend this bull sale next year to find the appropriate bulls for your herd. I expect one of these years these bulls will become out of your price range.

The top selling bull of the day was purchased by Terrance Rohan, Newcastle, Nebraska, with his final bid of $ 8750. Lot 2 was a son of Syd Gen Fate 2800, and out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Identity. This high performing bull was 73 pounds at birth, weaned at 849 pounds to ratio 121, and reached a yearling weight of 1467 pounds to ratio 114. He had EPDs of CED 6, BW 1.7, WW 61, YW 113, and MILK 32. Other stats included CW 50, RE 0.83, $W 60.98, $F 76.05, and $B 141.72. He had a 15.6 square inch rib eye, and a 42 cm. scrotal measurement.

Marc Reiner, Tripp, South Dakota, chose Lot 8 at $ 6750. Sired by Stevenson Rockmount RX933, he was out of a daughter of Connealy In Focus 4925. This was another performance bull with an 81 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 791 pounds to ratio 113, and a yearling weight of 1386 pounds to ratio 108. This wide-topped bull had the body depth, making for real eye appeal. His EPDs were CED 9, BW 1.3, WW 62, YW 102, SC 1.14, MILK 23, and $W 63.62. His IMF was 4.46%, and he scanned a 15.2 square inch rib eye.

Another popular bull was Lot 36, selling to Schoenfelder Farms, Dimock, South Dakota, for $ 6500. This bull had herd bull potential with his impressive numbers. He was a son of VAR Discovery 2240 and a grandson of AAR Ten X 7008 SA. Born at 80 pounds, he weaned at 700 pounds. His EPDs were CED 4, BW 1.5, WW 70, YW 124, SC 1.66, MILK 27, CW 50, MARB 1.08, RE 0.77, $W 78.12, $F 91.85, and $B 158.83. Completing the package were his 6.06% IMF, a 14.5 square inch rib eye, and a 39.5 cm. scrotal measurement.

Mike Oorlog and Derek Cihak, Armour, South Dakota, teamed up to buy Lot 22 at $ 6000. This bull had extra length and a great frame. He had a 17.2 square inch rib eye, and a 43 cm. scrotal measurement. Sired by SydGen Fate 2800, he was out of a daughter of Hart King 8209. He hit the ground at 84 pounds, reached a weaning weight of 782 pounds to ratio 112, and went on to grow to a yearling weight of 1473 pounds to ratio 115. His EPDs were CED 9, BW 1.8, WW 54, YW 97, SC 1.62, MILK 29, CW 43, RE 0.71, and $B 143.56.

The top selection for Elwood VandenBerge of VB, Inc. of Corsica, South Dakota, was Lot 18, a son of KM Broken Bow 002. Born at 72 pounds, he weaned at 779 pounds to ratio 111, and reached 1390 pounds as a yearling to ratio 108. The EPDs for this heifer bull were CED 13, BW -1.4, WW 60, YW 102, SC 0.76, MILK 27, CW 34, and $W 66.94. His IMF was 5.75%. This bull sold for $ 5750.

Jeremy Wright, Corsica, South Dakota, bought the top Simmental bull at $ 3750. Lot 70 was sired by CCR Santa Fe 9349Z and out of a daughter of FBF1 Combustible. He had a yearling weight of 1427 pounds to ratio 104. His EPDs were CED 9.1, BW 0.6, WW 60.4, YW 91.8, MILK 25, RE 0.83, API (All-Purpose Index) 117.5 and TI (Terminal Index) 66.8.

The ladies from the Zion Lutheran Church in Delmont, South Dakota, served a terrific lunch which included pie, raising funds for their new church building, as the old one was destroyed in the tornado of 2014.