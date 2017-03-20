Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus 34th Annual Production Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

March 10, 2017, At the ranch near Sidney, Montana

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

126 Yearling Red Angus Bulls: $5538

41 18-Month-Old Red Angus Bulls: $4677

58 Registered Yearling Heifers: $1801

It's always a pleasure to attend the Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus bull sale. As the title shows, this is the 34th production sale. Inside the catalog it says the Lelands have been raising Red Angus for 51 years. If there were one family that knows Red Angus cattle, I'd say this would be the one! The longevity of this program is a true testament not only to the family and their ability to operate, but also to the quality of cattle occupying this ranch. The bulls and females are the kind that can set the bar for all Red Angus in the country. They are sound footed and deep bodied with a lot of eye appeal. The heavy muscled offering is the product of some of the best genetics in the breed. Two other things I noticed. First, there were a lot of neighbors in attendance and not just for the free meal. These neighbors were buying bulls. Anyone that can sell bulls to their neighbors must be full of honesty and integrity and the Lelands are no exception. Second, the weather was terrible but it didn't stop this sale from being red hot. Reported here is the very top:

The top-selling yearling bull was Lot 23, Leland Frankly 018-6629, an April 10, 2016, son of WFL Merlin 018A that was 65lbs at birth and 768lbs at weaning. He sold to Genex CRI of Shawano, Wisconsin, and Koester Red Angus of Steele, North Dakota, for $25,000. His EPDs are BW -5.4, WW 71, YW 104, and Milk 23.

Jason and Peggy Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota, purchased Lot 52, Leland Excell 223-6558, an April 5, 2016, son of VGW Excell 223, for $15,000. His EPDs include BW -2.9, WW 54, YW 85, and Milk 31. He was born at 72lbs and weaned off at 746lbs respectively.

Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, purchased Lot 53, Leland Redeem 1334-6433, a March 27, 2016, son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334, for $13,500. He was born at 79lbs and was weaned at 715lbs. His EPDs are BW -4.0, WW 69, YW 107, and Milk 23.

Northern Lites Ranch of Opheim, Montana, purchased Lot 2, Leland Heavy Metal 6416, a March 25, 2016, son of Leland Anvil Too 361Z, for $12,000. He was born at 80lbs and put the scale down at 766lbs at weaning. His EPDs include BW -0.2, WW 67, YW 104, and Milk 21.

The top-selling 18-month-old bull was Lot 30, Koester Headliner 562, a Sept. 5, 2015, son of LSF SRR Headliner 3105A. He sold to Leland Red Angus of Sidney, Montana, for $9,500. He was born at 95lbs and was 689lbs at weaning all while scoring EPDs of BW -1.0, WW 69, YW 103, and Milk 23.

Volume bull buyers with seven head each were Double 8 Ranch of Elk Mountain, Wyoming, and Ponderosa Pine Management LLC of Ingomar, Montana. Purchasing six bulls each were Saunders Land and Livestock, of Gillette, Wyoming; Wagonhound Land and Livestock of Douglas, Wyoming; Paul and Jake Jacobson of Max, North Dakota; and Diamond J Livestock of Tuttle, North Dakota.