Lensegrav Hybrid Vigor Bull Sale Report 2017 | TSLN.com

Sale Summary

Date: March 11, 2017

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages: 119 yrlg Black Hybrid Bulls ave $4771

Dave and Rhonda Lensegrav, owners of Lensegrav Ranch, hosted a good crowd for a very strong bull sale, with every bull finding a new home. Their ranch is north of Faith, in the Meadow area.

These bulls were outstanding from the start to the finish. They simply have more dimension, including width, depth, and length. I felt that this was the best set of bulls that they had ever produced.

The crowd included some of the elite commercial cattlemen in the Midwest, with many of them being long time customers.

If you've never seen Dave's bulls, you need to save the second Saturday in March, and come take a look next year. You really need to come and study these cattle for their body type, their muscle, and their overall power.

It was a rather cold winter day, but the sale moved along at a rapid pace, with eager bidders seeking out their top choices. All bulls had been scored on a scale of 1 to 10 on a wide variety of traits by the Igenity Profile.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 47, selling for $10,500, to Eric Ehrsman from Mechanicsville, Iowa. This bull was a homozygous black son of KR Cash CI 4600. He was 7/8 Angus and 1/8 Gelbvieh. Born at 78 pounds, he weaned at 816 pounds, and grew to a yearling of 1499 pounds. With a 40 cm. scrotal measurement, he had a perfect 10 for tenderness. He had a 9 for docility and for ADG (average daily gain) on the Igenity Profile.

The Wendt Ranch from Newell, South Dakota, topped their selections with Lot 74 at $10,000. I felt that this might be the heaviest muscled bull that we've seen this spring. He was homozygous black, and was 7/8 Angus and 1/8 Gelbvieh. He was sired by Koupal Advance 28, and out of a cow by Connealy Right Direction. His weaning weight was 826 pounds, and his yearling weight was 1606 pounds. His on-test gain was 4.9 pounds a day, and he had a 41.6 cm. scrotal measurement and a 9 for tenderness.

The Beastrom Ranch from Pierre, South Dakota, bought Lot 51 at $9,500. Here was a son of MSH Visionary 13A, and out of a daughter of Connealy Answer 7304. This big, stout bull was 11/16 Angus and 5/16 Gelbvieh. Born at 90 pounds, he weaned at 877 pounds, and reached a yearling weight of 1612 pounds.

Lot 25 sold for $9000 to Greg Thompson from Glenham, South Dakota. Sired by Len 66B, he was out of a daughter of Connealy Easy. With an 85 pound birth weight, he weaned at 809 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1484 pounds.

Mike and Matt White from Laramie, Wyoming, chose Lot 21 at $8,500. This son of Len 66B entered the world at 83 pounds, weaned at 947 pounds, and reached a yearling weight of 1610 pounds.

Another $8,500 bull was Lot 31, who sold to Julie Goodman from Oelrichs, South Dakota. This son of BT Earnan 1183 was out of a daughter of LEN Legend – VRD. This homozygous black bull was 86 pounds at birth. He weaned at 866 pounds, and reached a yearling weight of 1594 pounds. He tied for first on the Igenity Production Index.

A very good day for the Lensegrav and Birkeland families!