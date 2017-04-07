Lisco and M Diamond Silver Anniversary Annual Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 24, 2017

Location: Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Casper, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Sale Manager: Marcy Livestock Services, George Marcy

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages:

84 Angus Bulls – $4713

39 Young Angus Pairs – $2336

25 yearling Heifers – $1200

From the hub of cow country, come cattle born and bred with the "drive to thrive." Lisco Angus, owned by Dick Lisco, and M Diamond Angus, owned by Brad Boner, and their families, hosted a big crowd for their annual production sale. These two guys are well liked, and the day was sunny and pleasant. Their customers believe in the Lisco and M Diamond programs, and the bidders got right into the action, vying for their top selections.

These two cattle herds share one philosophy, breeding cattle that can thrive under tough range conditions with limited inputs of feed and labor. The Angus females are the heart of their breeding program. These females truly have the "drive to thrive" under the tough range conditions Wyoming can present. A cow that can utilize forage, breed back, and calve early is the ultimate goal. Dick and Brad place strong emphasis on fertility, fleshing ability, udder quality, mothering ability, disposition, and structural soundness.

During the sale, there was a rollover auction of one bull. In cooperation with Dick Lisco and Brad Boner, this was organized by Bart and Gaylynn Byrd, and strong contributor, Tillard Ranches. They raised $21,500 to be donated to the Ashland Veterinary Center for the fire relief efforts for the massive Kansas fires.

Top selling bull of the day went to Lot 43, Lisco Capitalist 670, a son of Connealy Capitalist 028, and out of a Pathfinder daughter of Baldridge Nebraska 901. He was 89 pounds at birth, and weaned at 720 pounds. This heavy muscled bull had EPDs of CED 5, BW 2.3, WW 50, MILK 23, and YW 91. With a rib eye of 15 square inches, he had a 1.91 marbling score. Returning buyer, Scott Ranches, Douglas, Wyoming, paid $14,500 to own this bull.

Lot 44 was another son of Connealy Capitalist 028, and he was out of a daughter of Marcys Trailblazer 757. Bridle Bit Ranch, Gillette, Wyoming, paid $13,000 for this deep ribbed bull. Born at 88 pounds, he weaned at 758 pounds, weighing 1310 pounds on sale day. His EPDs were CED 1, BW 3.0, WW 55, MILK 25, and YW 92.

Scott Ranches also swept up Lot 42 at $9000. Lisco Capitalist 644 was another son of Connealy Capitalist 028, and his dam was out of Baldridge Nebraska 901. This long-bodied bull was 78 pounds at birth, and designed for calving ease, with EPDs of CED 10, BW -0.1, WW 52, MILK 24, and YW 91. His scrotal measurement was 39.5 cm.

Three bulls sold at $8500 each. Lot 1, M Diamond Summit 276, caught the eye of Vollman Ranches of Douglas, Wyoming. This son of S Summit 956 was out of a daughter of S Rainmaker 110. He had a good look and was well muscled, with a deep rib. Born at 88 pounds, he had EPDs of CED 8, BW 1.4, WW 52, MILK 27, and YW 86.

M Diamond Summit 516 was Lot 11, selling at $8500 to DeGering Livestock of Lusk, Wyoming. This son of S Summit 4604 was out of a daughter of Sitz 4 Aces 4551. He weighed 77 pounds when he entered the world, and grew to a weaning weight of 753 pounds. His EPDs were CED 8, BW 0.4, WW 58, MILK 28, and YW 100.

J. W. Simonson of Dunning, Nebraska, bought Lot 13 at $8500. This was another son of S Summit 4604. Born at 83 pounds, his mother was a daughter of Sitz Dash 10277. His EPDs included CED 10, BW 0.2, WW 49, MILK 25, and YW 85. He had a 39.5 cm. scrotal measurement.

The hospitality was excellent, with food, comfort, and some gifts!