Logterman Family Hereford and Angus Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 13, 2017

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

31 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,903

43 Two Year old Angus bulls – $3,850

68 Two Year old Hereford bulls – $3,566

20 Bred Angus heifers – $1,940

49 Bred Hereford Heifers – $2,271

Dwight and LeRoy Logterman, and their families had another great set of range ready bulls for their annual sale held a Valentine Livestock Auction. These bulls are range ready. Not overfed and will last in the pastures for several breeding seasons.

The two-year-old Angus bulls were primarily April and May 2015 bulls born on the SD ranch. The yearling Angus bulls are primarily Jan. and Feb. born on the MT ranch and hand selected to sell as yearlings. The two-year-old Angus and the two-year-old Hereford bulls had specifically been developed to sell as two year olds and none had been offered for sale in the past.

This is a smaller program without a lot of fluff, but the quality and customer service is as good as it gets.

Topping the Hereford bulls was lot 5406, L 383 Ribeye 5406, a May, 2015 son of K 88X Ribeye 383 with an 86 lb. birth weight, 104 weaning ratio, 105 yearling ratio, and epds of BW 3.7 WW 60 YW 97 Milk 31 selling to Jay Stetson, Fromberg, MT for $10,500.

Lot 5170, L Freckles 5170, an Apr. 2015 son of KC Mr Ribstone 10071 with 70 lb. birth weight, 110 weaning ratio, 105 yearling ratio and epds of BW 0.7 WW 51 YW 76 Milk 20 selling to Ronald Shelton, Union Hall VG for $8250.

Phipps Land & Livestock, Whitman, NE got lot 5224, L Freckles 5224, an Apr. 2015 son of KC Mr Ribstone 10071 with epds of BW 3.5 WW 52 YW 88 Milk 20 at $8,000

Lot 5327, L 032X Domino 5327, a May, 2015 son of Cl 1 Domino 032X with epds of BW 4.4 WW 56 YW 88 Milk 30 sold to Roger Glynn, Belvidere, SD at $7250.

Topping the Angus bulls was lot 622, LLL Black Cedar 2114 622, a Jan. 2016 son of VDAR Black Cedar 2114 with epds of CED 8 BW .8 WW 58 YW 90 Milk 28 selling to Van Dyke Angus Ranch, Manhattan, MT for $11,000.

Lot 5068, RL 8482 Really Windy 5068, a Mar. 2015 son of VDAR Really Windy 8482 with epds of CED 3 BW 2.1 WW 53 YW 81 Milk 23 selling for $8500 to L. B. Haase and Sons, Valentine, NE.

Haase also got lot 5096 at $8,000. DL 3086 Alliance 5096 is an Apr. 2015 son of DL I87 Alliance 3086 epds of CED 7 BW 1.4 WW 47 YW 87 Milk 27.

Rex Black, Spencer, NE purchased lot 612, LL Black Cedar 2114 612 for $8,000. This Jan. 2016 son of VDAR Black Cedar 2114 has epds of CED 11 BW -.2 WW 58 YW 91 Milk 22.

Topping the bred heifers was lot 5072, L 1111 Ms Big Abe 5072, a Feb. 2015 daughter of K Big Abe 1111 AI bred to KC Mr. Ribstone 10071 to calve mid June. Keller Ranch, New Salem, ND was the buyer at $4,500