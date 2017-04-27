Lucky 7 Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction, Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Warren Thompson

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

281 Older bulls – $4,742

69 Ylg. bulls – $5,732

350 Total bulls – $4,959

It was a beautiful day for early March in Wyoming and the countryside was showing a hint of green in the hills. Jim Jensen and family put together a tremendous offering as exciting as the green grass sprouting up. Producers from near and far traveled to select some of the most real world bulls that are offered anywhere. Jim Jensen and crew welcomed everyone to their 16th Annual Cowboy Bulls Production Sale, and were very appreciative to the many repeat buyers in the stands and numerous new buyers who came to get their hands on some rugged, feed efficient, PAP tested, 2-year-old bulls. With a packed house and a concise introduction, you could feel the excitement building to get the first bull into the ring.

These bulls were developed in Lucky 7's Growsafe Feed Effieiency Testing System, one of the only systems owned by a purebred breeder in the US. Lucky 7 explained this feed efficiency program and how it translates to feed efficiency, testing which they also perform on the cows. The bulls in this offering out of the Lucky 7 feed efficient cows were hard, rugged, sound and ready to go to work anywhere. Lucky 7 gives cattlemen an opportunity to purchase this kind of range ready bulls that have been tested through time and where profitability is job # 1. Congratulations to Jim on a job well done and bulls ready to go to work regardless of the conditions.

Topping the sale at $13,000 was lot #75, a Lucky 7 Right Time 5503 son out of a TC Total 8107 daughter. We are certain to hear more about this bull in the years to come as he sold to long-time seed stock producers DeGrand Angus of Baker, Montana. This herd sire bull really had it all – he is wide, deep and big topped. His pedigree is loaded with productive females and he conversion of 5.68:1. His EPDs are BW +1.4, WW +55 YW +90, MILK +20, with a PAP score of 48. Bought by Bob Stoddard Douglas, WY

Selling second highest was lot #1 Lucky 7 TEN 653, a son out of the AAR TEN X 7008 SA and out of an Ironwood New Level daughter. This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -.6, WW +55, YW +93, MILK +22 .Purchased for $12,000 by repeat buyers Bob & Gail Stoddard's of Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot #15 Lucky 7 TEN 655, a son out of the Lucky 7 Upward 422 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -1.8, WW +67, YW +104, MILK +25 .Purchased for $8,000 by repeat buyers Bob & Gail Stoddard's of Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot #6 Lucky 7 in Focus 663, a son out of the Lucky 7 in Focus 436 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -1.7, WW +60, YW +101, MILK +25 .Purchased for $8,000 by Dunmire Ranch Mcfadden, WY.

Lot #35 Lucky 7 in Final Answer, a son out of the Lucky 7 in Final Answer 683 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW 1.9, WW +54, YW +94, MILK +29 .Purchased for $8,000 by Degrand Angus Baker, MT

Lot #68 Lucky 7 in Right Time 602, a son out of the Lucky 7 in Right Time 1238 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -1.7, WW +58, YW +94, MILK +27 .Purchased for $8,000 by Bates Creek Casper , WY

Lot #79 Lucky 7 in Homesteader 5500, a son out of the Lucky 7 in Homesteader 2308. This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -.1, WW +51, YW +85, MILK +28.Purchased for $5,500 by Te Ranch Cody, WY

Lot #88 Lucky 7 in Total 5527, a son out of the Lucky 7 in Total 8107. This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW .1, WW +49, YW +84, MILK +26.Purchased for $6,000 by Niel Mcqueary Ruby Valley, NV

Lot #96 Lucky 7 in Alliance 5531 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Alliance 0299. This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW .5, WW +40, YW +62, MILK +16.Purchased for $5,500 by TE Ranch Cody, WY

Lot #101 Lucky 7 in Alliance 5518 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Alliance 3157. This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW 1.6, WW +36, YW +60, MILK +31.Purchased for $5,500 by Tointon Ranches Greely, CO

Lot #120 Lucky 7 in Homesteader 5074 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Homesteader 708. This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW .7, WW +55, YW +99, MILK +32.Purchased for $9,500 by Scott Ranch Douglas, WY

Lot #118 Lucky 7 Ten X 5109 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Ten X 545 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW 1.2, WW +60, YW +103, MILK +28.Purchased for $9,000 by Scott Ranch Douglas, WY

Lot #121 Lucky 7 Hoover Dam 503 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Hoover Dam 2122 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW 2.4, WW +44, YW +71, MILK +25.Purchased for $8,500 by Litton Livestock Gillette , WY

Lot #124 Lucky 7 Degrand 5140 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Tc 8107 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -2.7, WW +57, YW +99, MILK +25.Purchased for $8,500 by Danmire Ranch Mcfadden , WY

Lot #105 Lucky 7 Grand Total 509 a son out of the Lucky 7 in Degrand 0118 This bull is loaded with muscle, shape, and very correct on all four corners. Boasting EPD's of BW -.4, WW +52, YW +90, MILK +22.Purchased for $8,250 by Bob & Gail Stoddard's of Douglas, Wyoming.