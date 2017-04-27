Ludvigson Stock Farm’sEighth Annual Herdbuilder Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 9, 2016

Location: Shepherd, Montana

1 Elite herd bull: $150,000

10 Premier herd bulls: $15,500

266 Ranch ready range bulls: $4,674

Top Bulls:

Lot 6 LSF MEW Platinum 5660C sired by Brown Incredabull Z7277 and out of a LCC New Standard daughter sold for $150,000 to Tilleman Bootjack of Havre, Montana, Bachman Cattle Farms of Chillicothe, Missouri, Wedel Red Angus of Leoti, Kansas, Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass, Montana, Anderson Land and Cattle of Oberlin, Kansas, Lundgren Angus Ranch of Gove, Kansas, SRS Red Angus of Haswell, Colorado, Cross Diamond Cattle Company of Bertrand, Nebraska, Lorenzen/Huntington of Bend, Oregon, Dunn/Dutson of Terrebonne, Oregon, Badlands Red Angus of Arnegaard, North Dakota and Benchmark Angus of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

Lot 55 LSF TBJ Tabasco 5830C sired by Brown JYJ Redemption and out of a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter sold for $21,000 to Juan Debernardi SL of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Orion Beef Group of Billings, Montana.

Lot 1 LSF SRR Quality Grid 5095C sired by LSF Takeover 9943W and out of a Messmer Packer S008 daughter sold for $17,000 to Southern Cattle Company of Dothan, Alabama.

Lot 26 LSF RSL Special Forces 5509C sired by LSF RHO Titonka Z721 and out of a LCHMN Bullseye 1379G daughter sold for $17,000 Loosli Red Angus of Ashton, Idaho.

Lot 290 LSF SRR Commander 5906C sired by Brown Premier X7876 and out of a HXC Conquest 4405P daughter sold for $16,000 to Jerrel Key of Gruver, Texas.

Lot 33 LSF TBJ Red Blend 5802C sired by Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 and out of a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter sold for $15,000 to ST Genetics of Navasota, Texas.

Lot 11 LSF TBJ Profusion 5801C sired by LSF Prospect 2035Z and out of a Mushrush Impressive CA U236 daughter sold for $15,000 to 3B Bar Ranch of Allen, Texas.

Lot 3 LSF SRR Consistency 5013C sired by LSF Takeover 9943W and out of a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter sold for $14,000 to Butcher Red Angus of Holstein, Iowa and Tlach Red Angus of Britt, Iowa.

Lot 57 LSF TBJ Renown 5870C sired by Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 and out of a LSF Saga 1040Y daughter sold for $14,000 to Turkey Track Livestock of Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 5 LSF SRR Pedigree 5053C sired by LSF Takeover 9943W and out of a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter sold for $14,000 to Lone Tree Red Angus of Bison, South Dakota

Lot 27 LSF RSL Landmine 5507C sired by LSF RHO Titonka Z721 and out of a Red Fine Line Mulberry daughter sold for $12,000 to Nelson Red Angus of Oakland, Oregon

Volume Buyers were Delong Ranches from Winnemucca, Nevada, Putensen Farms from Cushing, Iowa, Cornwell Ranch from Glasgow, Montana, Duffurrena Brothers from Winnemucca, Nevada, Mary's River Ranch from Deeth, Nevada, Kirkland Ranch from Glasgow, Montana and McDonald Ranch from Jordan, Montana.