Lund’s B Bar Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

March 25, 2017 Bull Palace, Baker, MT

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

81 bulls averaged: $4,793

Wow, how beautiful the days are getting to be this spring. The day was as nice as ever in Baker, MT at the Bull Palace for Lund's B Bar Angus Bull Sale. There is always a decent sized crowd here and a very loyal following. I think the reason is the fact that customers are not buying recent fads and overfed bulls, but are buying into a program that believes in sound high quality cattle regardless the sire. These bulls had a consistency among them that included length, depth, soundness, and a smooth Angus head. Everyone noticed the disposition on these bulls. They were hand fed and each one enjoyed a little rub. Good people and good cattle make for good sales and this was very good. After 40 years there is a switch in colonel duties and Scott Weishaar did a great job. Reported is the very top:

Lot 380, B Bar Balance 3806, topped the sale at $10,000 heading to Ekalaka, MT with the McCabe Ranch. This SRS Balance 0609B son was born 3/7/16 at 90lbs and was 856lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW 0.8, WW 64, YW 99, and Milk 28.

$9,750 was the high bid on Lot 7, B Bar Righteous 76, for Kretchmen Angus of Spotted Horse, WY. His sire is SAV Resource 1441 and this bull scored EPDs of BW -1.3, WW 58, YW 98, and Milk 26. He was born 2/20/16 at 78lbs and was 776lbs on his 205.

Arntzen Angus up Hilger, MT bought Lot 11, B Bar Churchill 116, for $9,500. He's a VDAR Churchill 1063 son that put up EPDs of BW -0.3, WW 52, YW 80, and Milk 23. He was born 3/7/16 at 80lbs and was 760lbs on his 205.

Lot 415, B Bar Churchill 4156, sold to the Keltner Ranch of Terry, MT for $8,750. He's a VDAR Churchill 1063 son that was born 2/11/16 at 75lbs and was 792lbs on his 205. His EPDs are BW -1.4, WW 53, YW 90, and Milk 23.

The next 5 high selling bulls all went like hot cakes for $7,750.