Ma & Pa Angus 20th Anniversary Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Apr. 24, 2017

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Ron Volmer

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

54 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,460

52 Commercial open heifers – $1,300

The Mowry family, Steve and Deb along with sons, Sage and Shilo presented another excellent set of yearling Angus bulls and commercial heifers for their annual bull sale held at Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, South Dakota. This was their 20th Anniversary sale and was well attended by the nice crowd of buyers on hand.

The cows calve out in the pasture, not in the yard. The cows that don't bring a calf home at weaning time get a one-way trip to town. When looking through the sale catalog, you see all the pathfinder dams and grand dams in the pedigrees of the sale bulls.

The Ma & Pa bulls are "pasture tested" not feedlot tested. These bulls were range ready, hard bodied, easy keepers that their new owners will appreciate more and more as the breeding season progresses. As Steve pointed out "you see what you get" when you purchase a Ma & Pa Angus bull, these are "real world" cattle. Raising cattle that fit or can adapt to their environment is what Ma & Pa Angus is all about.

Topping the sale was lot 353, a Mar. 2016 son of McCumber Fortunate 415 that had a 106 weaning wt. and 365-day wt. of 1305 pounds This bull had a 38 cm scrotal and is out of a proven never miss EXT daughter that has weaned 12 calves. Robby Calking, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota was the buyer at $7,000.

Selling at $5,750 was lot 976, a Feb. 2016 son of McCumber Fortunate 415 and out of a Sitz Alliance 6595 dam that had a yearling wt. of 1,244 pounds Shawn Reis, Oacoma, South Dakota was the buyer.

Lot 199, a Mar. 2016 son of Deep Creek Revolution 417 and out of a Ma & Pa Steakmaker x HA Image Maker dam. This was the second top gaining bull of the entire 2016 calf crop with an ADG of 4.14 and weaning ratio of 106. Rodney Lookabill, Wood, South Dakota was the buyer at $5,500.

Two bulls sold at $5,000 each.

Lot 261, an Apr. 2016 son of Sinclair Prairie Chief 4G7 with a weaning ratio of 103 and yearling wt. of 1246 lb. sold to Clay Roberts, Pierre, South Dakota

Lot 1115, a Mar. 2016 son of Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 out of an Image Maker dam that had a yearling wt. of 1315 lb., and weaning ratio of 108 sold to Rick Tobin, Woonsocket, South Dakota