Mangen Angus Ranch 45th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 27, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages: 149 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 5086

Mangen Angus Ranch welcomed an excellent crowd of buyers and bidder for their 45th Annual bull sale. John and Mary Alice Mangen and their families brought another great set of bulls to town for the 45th Annual Mangen Angus bull sale. These bulls are not over fed and are very well accepted by the big crowd of new and repeat buyers in the seats.

The feeder cattle and yearlings that are sold back thru Belle Fourche Livestock sired by Mangen Angus bulls are usually right at the top of the market.

Mangen Angus believes in culling for disposition, and are extremely selective when purchasing herd bulls; selecting for mothering abilities, udder features, and fertility. This was a very fast paced sale that stayed strong to the very end.

Topping the sale was lot 20, MAR Tiger 6520, a Mar. 2016 son of GS Tiger 328 with epds of BW-0.7 WW 60 Milk 23 YW 96 with a weaning weight of 777 pounds, and weaning ratio of 107. Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, Montana, was the buyer at $13,500.

Scherbenske Angus, Lehr, North Dakota purchased lot 54, MAR Long Distance 6554, a Mar. 2016 son of Mohnen Long Distance 1683 for $11,500. This bull had a moderate 81 pound birth weight and weaned of at 801 to ratio 111.

Selling at $10,500 was lot 184, MAR Confidence 6684, a Feb. 2016 son of Varilek Confidence 3009 2 that had a weaning weight of 769 pounds, 205 day ratio of 106 and 0.0 birth epd.

Lot 55, MAR Long Distance 6555, a Mar. 2016 son of Mohnen Long Distance with epds of BW 2.2 WW 43 Milk 27 YW 72 and 105 weaning ratio sold to Brad Austin, White Owl, South Dakota for $9,750.

Pilster Ranch, Alzada, Montana, purchased lot 48, MAR Consensus 6548, a Mar. 2016 son of DL Consensus 122 with epds of BW 0.8 WW 60 Milk 26 YW 92 for $9,000.

Three bulls sold at $8,000 each

Lot 24, MAR Tiger 6524, a Mar. 2016 son of GS Tiger 328 sold to Graham Livestock, Moorcroft, Wyoming.

Lot 179, MAR Confidence 6679, a Mar. 2016 son of Varilek Confidence also went to Graham Livestock.

Trucano Ranch, Boyes, MT got lot 59, MAR Long Distance 6559, Mar. 2016 son of Mohnen Long Distance.