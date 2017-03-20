Marcy Cattle Co. & Marcy Livestock Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Jan. 26, 2017

Location: Gordon Livestock Auction, Gordon, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sale Manager: Marcy Livestock Services

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Averages: 152 registered Angus Bulls – $5,353

Quality Angus with milk and muscle—this pretty well sums up what you will find at the annual Marcy Bull Sale. Tom and George Marcy produced another exceptional set of Angus bulls. Their offering included both yearlings and two-year-old registered Angus bulls.

Although sale day did produce some sun, this area around Gordon, Nebraska, (northern Nebraska, 90 miles west of Valentine, and just south of Martin, South Dakota) had received a major snowstorm just two days before. Although this may have kept some crowd away, the Marcy's still enjoyed another very strong sale, with many repeat buyers competing for these good bulls.

The Marcy's have built their reputation around producing deep-ribbed, fertile, easy fleshing cowmakers that have extraordinary feedlot performance.

I personally felt that this was the stoutest, thickest set of bulls that the Marcy family had ever produced. These cattle are produced without any creep feed, as it is important for their cows to produce big calves on their own.

Some of the sires were Baldridge Waylon W34, Lisco No Question 802, Marcys Scale Crusher, Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V, Sitz 4 Aces, Marcys Game Time, Redland Emblazon 2021, Connealy Packer 547, and Marcys 09 Sledgehammer.

The sale was just really strong all the way through, as you would still see three or four bidders on the same bull down the stretch near the end of the sale.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 71, a yearling bull, headed to Wyoming, selling for $12,500 to Trent Boner and Lisco Angus. This bull was a son of Marcys Scale Crusher and out of a daughter of Redland Emblazon 2021 who had ratioed 110 on three calves. His EPDs were BW 0.8, WW 54, MILK 31, YW 98, and $B 123.16. He weighed 1270 pounds on sale day, and had a 37.7 cm. scrotal measurement, along with an IMF of 5.08.

Lot 3, a two-year-old bull, sold for $12,000 to the South Dakota ranch, Tubbs Land and Cattle. Sired by Marcys Scale Crusher, he had EPDs of BW -0.7, WW 64, MILK 30, YW 117, $W 60.87, and $B 128.69. With an 80 pound birth weight, he weaned at 772 pounds.

Seven Blackfoot Ranch from Montana chose Lot 45, another yearling, at $11,500. This son of Baldridge Waylon W34 was out of a daughter of Sitz Upward 307R. He weaned at 694 pounds and had an adjusted 365 day weight of 1385 pounds. His EPDs were BW 4.3, WW 59, MILK 25, and YW 104. Other stats included a 40.13 cm. scrotal measurement, a 15.77 square inch rib eye, and an IMF of 7.25.

The final bidder for Lot 38 was Dyer Ranch, a good Nebraska cattle ranch. They paid $10,500 for this yearling son of Baldridge Waylon. He was out of a donor cow, a daughter of Sitz Alliance 6595. His sale day weight was over 1300 pounds and he posted EPDs of BW 1.5, WW 52, MILK 25, YW 90, and $B 146.16. His IMF was 6.07.

Another South Dakota outfit, Hutchinson Ranch, was back to purchase Lot 23 at $10,500. Sired by Connealy Packer 547, and out of a daughter of Lisco No Question 802, he hit the ground at 82 pounds and weaned at 757 pounds. This two-year-old bull had an actual scrotal measurement of 44 cm.

Outside of the untimely snowstorm, this was another good sale for the Marcy family. Along with customer service, food and hospitality are at the top of the list at this sale.