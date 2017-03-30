McCumber Angus Ranch 2017 Production Sale Report | TSLN.com

McCumber Angus Ranch 2017 Production Sale

March 22, 2017 at the ranch, Rolette, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk & Rowdy Benson

102 Yearling Angus bulls averaged: $6,740

11 Two-year-old Angus bulls averaged: $4,477

43 Registered open heifers averaged: $4,186

19 Commercial open heifers averaged: $1,426

We headed north to McCumber's, its an Angus ranch through and through. We went as TSLN disciples, paired up two-by-two. The Tastad family was our host, nicer people you'll never find. Some compare them to this report, and that is "one of a kind." These bulls were stout and masculine, their backs a mile wide. They had muscle oozing from their hip, huge rib eye on their side. People packed the house up and down, money in hand to spend. So that's what I've got reported, keep reading for the top end:

Lot 1, McCumber Titanuim 635, stole the show at $50,000. He sold to Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD, Koupal Angus of Dante, SD, and ST Genetics of Navasota, TX. He's a son of McCumber Titanium 3127 that was born 1/19/16 at 79lbs and was 920lbs at weaning. His EPDs are BW 0.4, WW 59, YW 97, and Milk 27.

Lot 2, McCumber Titanium 6156, is taking Canadian lessons as he sold to TNB Angus of Crystal City, MB for $25,000. He's a 3127 son with EPDs of BW 2.9, WW 53, YW 99, and Milk 28. He was born 2/3/16 at 90lbs and was 885lbs at weaning.

Joe Bohl of Rugby, ND made his impression by buying Lot 3, McCumber Titanium 6104, for $18,000. Another son of 3127 that scored EPDs of BW 2.9, WW 55, YW 96, and Milk 24. He was born 1/28/16 at 92lbs and was 910lbs at weaning.

Lot 5, McCumber Unmistakable 603, also kept up the average of Joe Bohl selling for $18,000. He is a son of OCC Unmistakable 946U that was born 1/11/16 at 79lbs and was 845lbs at weaning. His EPDs include BW 1.7, WW 60, YW 105, and Milk 20.

Jay Olsen of Grenora, ND bought Lot 4, McCumber Unmistakable 625, for $15,000. He is a fancy 946U son that scored EPDs of BW -0.1, WW 60, YW 97, and Milk 21. He was born 1/17/16 at 81lbs and was 885lbs at weaning.

Rafter U Cross Ranch of Quinn, SD bought Lot 11, McCumber Titanium 626, for $15,000. He's another 3127 son that scored EPDs of BW 3.9, WW 51, YW 94, and Milk 23. He was born 1/17/16 at 88lbs and was 800lbs at weaning.

Joe Bohl struck again buying Lot 15, McCumber 2008 TRMNDous 604, for $15,000. McCumber Tremendous 2008 is his sire. He was born 1/11/16 at 77lbs and was 870lbs at weaning time. His EPDs are BW -0.7, WW 51, YW 96, and Milk 25.

In the female division, lot 126, Miss Wix 617 of McCumber sold to Carlson Angus, Regent, ND at $21,000. She is a jan. 16, 2016 daughter of McCumber Titanium 3127 with a 104 yearling epd and 22 milk.

Selling at $17,000 was lot 124, B Pride 6110 of McCumber, a Jan. 28, 2016 daughter of McCumber Titanium 3127 and out of a Pine Creek Right Time 1147 dam. This was a choice lot between two flush sisters with McCumber Angus keeping the other heifer to retain in the herd. West Family Angus, Prescott, IA was the buyer.

Thanks and congratulations on a whale of a sale!