McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: May 3, 2017

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TLSN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

90 bulls – $4,922

What a way to end the season by attending the McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics Bull Sale! These bulls are born and bred to get it done in the Angus breed. They were big, stout, rugged looking bulls backed with more beef making genetics than an NFL team on steroids. They had a natural wide back, deep rib, and a whole lot of hip. As you can see there was an excellent top end, but I do believe the quality was strong the whole way through the sale. Here's the cream:

Lot 6111, McD Spur 6111, topped the sale at $18,000 for the 9 Mile Ranch of Touchet, Washington and Piepers Red Angus of Hay Springs, Nebraska. He's a son of Spur Franchise of Garton that was born 2/1/16 at 85 pounds and was 727 pounds on his Adj. WW. His EPDs are BW 1.9, WW 54, YW 97, and Milk 28.

Webo Angus of Lusk, Wyoming, made their mark on Lot 640, McD Absolute 640, for $16,500. His sire is KCF Bennett Absolute and his EPDs are BW -1.8, WW 59, YW 105, and Milk 28. He was born 3/7/16 at 74 pounds and was 750 pounds on his Adj. WW.

$16,000 was just enough for Six-Ess LLC of Ekalaka, Montana, and Bret Lesch also of Ekalaka, Montana, on Lot 603, McD 406 UNO 603. He's a son of CCA Uno 049 that scored EPDs of BW 1.6, WW 54, YW 92, and Milk 28. He was born 2/15/16 at 94 pounds and was 751 pounds on his Adj. WW.

Six-Ess LLC purchased Lot 609, McD UNO 609, for $11,500. He's out of the good CCA Uno 049 sire with EPDs of BW 0.8, WW 58, YW 100, and Milk 28. He was born 2/25/16 at 94 pounds and was 736 pounds on his Adj. WW.

$11,500 also bought Lot 607, McD 406 UNO 607, going to the Six-Ess LLC. CCA Uno 049 is his sire and his EPDs are BW 2.3, WW 55, YW 96, and Milk 30. He was born 2/24/16 at 82 pounds and was 634 pounds on his Adj. WW.