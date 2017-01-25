McPherson Angus 10th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Jan. 17, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction Market

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 35 registered yearling Angus bulls ave. $4,211

35 commercial bred females ave. $1,778

McPherson Angus, owned by Luke and Elizabeth McPherson and their young family, hosted a good crowd for their annual sale at Philip Livestock. These bulls are all raised on the McPherson Ranch, east of Sturgis, South Dakota.

This herd has bred in one of the most important traits in today’s cattle industry, and that is docility. These bulls were really calm as they paraded through the sale ring, and even better outside. These bulls are raised around horses, 4-wheelers, pickups, dogs and kids.

This whole set of bulls were well-grown, and each had really good hair, another underrated genetic trait. Luke has developed this herd by extensive use of AI, and with several leading donor cows which were used for embryo transplant.

This firm also offers extra customer service to their bull buyers, like feeding and keeping the bulls until May 1st at no additional cost. They will be semen checked in April and come with a full 100 percent guarantee for the first year. Many repeat buyers were on hand for this sale.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 14, selling to repeat buyer, Peters Ranch, Murdo, South Dakota, for $11,000. This bull was sired by the home-raised sire, MAR King of Valor 403, and out of a daughter of SydGen Doc 9017 who ratioed 111 on two calves. Born at 84 pounds, he weaned at 837 pounds. His EPDs were CED 7, BW 0.7, WW 58, YW 100, MILK 26, and RE 0.89.

Lot 2 and Lot 9 each sold for $9,000, going to the Peters Ranch. Lot 2 was a son of the very popular AI sire, Basin Payweight 1682, and out of a daughter of Tokach Upward who was a first calf heifer. With a 91 pound birth weight, he weaned at 957 pounds to ratio 120. His EPDs were BW 2.5, WW 68, YW 116, MILK 32, MARB 0.67, RE 0.32, and $Beef 145.50. Lot 9 was another Basin Payweight 1682 son and out of a daughter of Sitz Upward 307R. He was born at 88 pounds and grew to a weaning weight of 861 pounds. With a yearling weight EPD of 114, and a MILK EPD of 31, he posted a $Beef of 156.81.

The Lot 1 bull sold for $8,750. This son of Basin Payweight 1682 was out of a first calf heifer by LT Westport. He had calving ease numbers with his 65 pound birth weight, and a birth weight EPD of 0.5. With a weaning weight of 806 pounds, his EPDs were WW 61, YW 105, MILK 27, MARB 0.53, RE 0.53, and $B 135.56.

Tom Simmons from New Underwood, South Dakota, bought Lot 11 at $6,250. Sired by Basin Payweight 1682, he was out of a first calf heifer by DL Alliance 295. He grew rapidly, with a large weaning weight of 968 pounds to ratio 121. His EPDs included BW 2.7, WW 70, YW 116, MILK 31, MARB 0.62, RE 0.42, and $B 130.42.

Peters Ranch rounded out their purchases with Lot 12 at $6,250. This bull was a son of MAR King of Valor 403 was out of a daughter of River Hills Objective T199 with a ratio of 108 on 3 calves. His EPDs were CED 11, BW 0.3, WW 55, YW 98, MILK 30, MARB 0.42, and RE 0.62.